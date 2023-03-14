Jordan Vera Takes the Mound in Ole Miss Midweek Game vs. Jacksonville State

The Ole Miss Rebels have one final tune-up game before SEC play begins on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- The No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels have one more non-conference game before they open SEC play, and it comes against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

The Rebels are coming off a sweep of the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend, pushing their record to 14-2 overall and earning a No. 3 ranking in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 .

Of note for Ole Miss is its starting pitcher on Tuesday. The midweek role has been held largely by JT Quinn so far this season, but RHP Jordan Vera will get the ball tonight, possibly indicating that Quinn will shift to a weekend role against Vanderbilt.

That is pure speculation, but it is worth keeping an eye on given the struggles of Grayson Saunier recently on Saturdays. You can find a preview of Tuesday night's action below.

MATCHUP: No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

RECORDS: Ole Miss (14-2) vs. Jacksonville State (6-10)

LOCATION: Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium -- Jacksonville, Ala.

DATE: March 14

TIME: 6 p.m. CT

PREVIOUS MEETING: 2019 Oxford Regional (Ole Miss 19, Jacksonville State 4)

PITCHING MATCHUP: RHP Jordan Vera (MISS) vs. RHP Jake Peppers (JSU)

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN+

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

