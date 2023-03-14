Open in App
Wilmington, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Wilmington firefighters perform CPR on top of crane at Port of Wilmington Saturday

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago

The Wilmington Fire Department scaled an 80-foot mobile container crane at the Port of Wilmington on Saturday morning to give someone CPR, the Fire Department announced Tuesday.

The person later died, and the case is under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

Firefighters said they were called to 70 Gist Road at 9:54 a.m. to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. They used high-angle rescue harnesses to climb the crane, according to the department, and took over CPR from bystanders who were already performing it in the small space on top of the crane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1skK_0lIffRrz00

Advanced Life Support was called for "advanced interventions," and the Wilmington Fire Department said CPR was done on the person in cardiac arrest for over an hour before they were pronounced dead.

The Fire Department anchored ropes to two ladders to anchor ropes for a stokes basket, which they used to lower the person to the ground.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington firefighters perform CPR on top of crane at Port of Wilmington Saturday

