News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Steven

By Noah Holloway,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqQzX_0lIfdNVt00

March 14th – Meet Steven!

Steven is a 1 year-old neutered male dog.

He’s so full energy that he’s not the best with kids that are under ten. So if you have kids that are over ten. He is perfect with them.

He’s great with other dogs. And as for cats, we’re not so sure.

If you’re interested in this very energetic and fun loving guy named Steven, he is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

