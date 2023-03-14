Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
The Tennessean

Carrie Underwood reunites with Axl Rose for surprise 'Welcome To The Jungle' duet

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago

Carrie Underwood — country music royalty and longtime Guns N' Roses fan — reunited with famed rock frontman Axl Rose on stage this week in Los Angeles.

Performing Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), Underwood surprised audience members by bringing the GNR singer on stage for an rendition of the band's time-tested hit "Welcome To The Jungle." Underwood regularly plays the classic rock radio staple on her ongoing "Denim & Rhinestones" tour.

“Los Angeles ... I wanna hear you make some noise for Axl Rose," Underwood said as her band kicked into the opening notes of "Jungle."

Rose and Underwood swapped lines throughout the song, sharing chorus duties and walking the arena catwalk together.

The surprise duet comes during a streak of hard-rockin' moments for Underwood. She and Rose shared the stage together twice last year, swapping duets at country music festival Stagecoach in California and during a GNR gig in London. Underwood also covered Ozzy Osbourne staple "Mama I'm Coming Home" last year for Apple Music.

Her history with headbangin' doesn't stop at "Welcome To The Jungle," either. Underwood has previously shown love for modern metal — she sometimes spins metalcore staple "I Prevail" during workouts — and once stormed CMA Fest with rock trailblazer Joan Jett.

Underwood's "Denim & Rhinestones" tour wraps this week with dates in Oregon and Washington.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Carrie Underwood reunites with Axl Rose for surprise 'Welcome To The Jungle' duet

