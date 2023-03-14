Looks Like 90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovtseva's Complicated Relationship Drama Is Still Going Strong

90 Day Fiancé has followed Natalie Mordovtseva for a long time, and while she may not be the poster child for a stable relationship, she's never failed to deliver on the drama. Perhaps it shouldn't be surprising then that when a fan spotted her out in the wild with a production crew, what they saw suggested that her dating drama is about as complicated as ever.

Natalie last appeared in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life , in which we saw her dating single dad Josh Weinstein . While Natalie thought Josh had potential as the future father of her children , she didn't appreciate his close relationship with his ex-wife or his unwillingness to commit to another child. With questions yet to be answered about Josh, Natalie found herself admitting she still had feelings for her husband, Mike Youngquist.

Mike and Natalie's relationship and marriage were covered extensively by 90 Day Fiancé in previous seasons, and they fought so much that Natalie ultimately left Mike and moved across the country. And yet, a recent picture posted by a fan on Reddit showed Mike and Natalie filming at a farmer's market.

What's even more interesting is that Natalie's mother, who was previously in Ukraine, was also there. Mike mentioned wanting to help her mother more after sending her money in The Single Life Season 3, so maybe he made good on that promise?

If so, one has to wonder what this could mean for Natalie and Mike and if the still-married couple is on the road to reconciliation. As of three weeks ago, InTouch reported that Natalie is with Josh, but things can change quickly. Is it possible that Josh and Natalie are done and that she's going back to live with Mike?

It would undoubtedly be a rough road for both of them to recover from the issues that unofficially ended their marriage. Natalie likely still has issues with Mike's mother , Trish, and vice versa, but perhaps time can heal those wounds.

What may take longer is all the general mistrust that occurred in their relationship , but if they're willing to put in the work, who are we to judge? This is all assuming that Natalie and Mike are getting back together, and this moment wasn't just some scene of them just catching up as friends.

The good news is that TLC camera crews were seemingly filming everything that occurred, and we'll likely get some answers on an upcoming spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé . It seems like unless Josh popped the question, it'll happen on an upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life , but we don't know anything for certain. The one thing I do feel more positive of is that Natalie's love life remains the most complicated element of the franchise.

We're not sure when 90 Day: The Single Life will return on TLC, but it should be a part of the 2023 TV schedule and release sometime later this year. I'll be on the lookout for it because I'm all-in on wanting to know what's going on and if Mike and Natalie will finally get back together.