Vote for The Herald’s high school spring sports Athlete of the Week

Rock Hill Herald Spring Sports’ Athletes of the Week

Josh Ameo, Nation Ford Lacrosse : The Falcons’ senior attacker had three goals and one assist in a 19-1 win over Spring Valley, March 9.

Ameo also scored seven goals and had four assists in an 18-4 victory over rival, Fort Mill, March 11.

Ameo has 15 goals and four assists for Nation Ford (5-0) this season.

Makenzie Avant, Andrew Jackson Softball : The Volunteers’ freshman had 35 strikeouts to lead Andrew Jackson to a 3-0 record this week.

Avant also went 4-for-9 at the plate with two home runs, a double and five RBI as Andrew Jackson beat Parkwood, 13-10 (Feb. 28), and won at Chester, 5-3 (March 6), and won 7-3 at Marlboro County (March 8).

Andrew Jackson is 5-2 overall this season.

Cam Baker, Fort Mill Golf : The Yellow Jackets’ senior shot an even par, 72, to help the Fort Mill boys’ golf team to a second-place in the 24-team, Rebel Invitational in Duncan, March 6.

Baker also shot a two-under par, 34, to earn medalist honors as Fort Mill finished second as a team to Nation Ford in a tri-match with Indian Land at Tega Cay Golf Club, March 8.

Garrett Began, Rock Hill Golf : The Bearcats’ senior shot a 40 to tie for medalist honors, while birdieing the final hole to seal a one-shot victory over Clover at River Hills’ Country Club, March 9.

Began also shot a 44 to help Rock Hill to a second-place finish at Waterford Golf Club in a match with Northwestern and South Pointe, March 6.

Began shot a 48 as Rock Hill finished third-place in a match with Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford at Rock Hill Country Club, March 7.

Joe Boyd, Clover Track : The Blue Eagles’ senior broke a school record in the discus with a personal-best 145-5 throw to win the event at a home meet, March 8.

Boyd also finished second in the shot put at the same meet.

Boyd is also the backup quarterback on the Clover football team.

Garrett Brown, South Pointe Track : The Stallions’ junior ran a personal-best 2:04.30 to win the 800-meter run by 13 seconds over the field in a home meet, March 7.

Brown also won the 1600-meter run at the same meet in 4:35.14.

The South Pointe boys’ track team won the same meet by 151 points.

Darby Grigg, Northwestern Girls’ Soccer : The Trojans’ senior scored four goals and had two assists in a 6-0 win at Andrew Jackson, March 6.

Grigg also scored two goals in a 5-1 win over Batesburg-Leesville, March 8.

Grigg finished off the week with three goals and one assist in an 8-1 victory over Lancaster, March 10.

Grigg has 11 goals and three assists for Northwestern (6-2) this season.

Greer Hopkins, Northwestern Soccer : The Trojans; junior scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Camden, March 7.

Hopkins also scored a goal in 4-2 loss to Gaffney, March 9.

Hopkins finished off the week with two more scores, including the game-winning goal, in a 3-2 victory at Lancaster, March 10.

Hopkins has nine goals for Northwestern (3-3) this season.

Jackson Kennington, Great Falls Golf : The Red Devils’ junior shot a team-best, 52, to help Great Falls to a three-shot victory over Chester at the Great Falls’ Republic Golf Club.

Kennington is averaging a 51.6 per nine holes this season.

Jackson Mullen, Catawba Ridge Baseball : The Copperheads’ junior struck out 17 of the 21 batters he face, allowing no hits in seven innings of work as Catawba Ridge outlasted Fort Mill 1-0 in eight innings, March 8.

Catawba Ridge (1-1) also lost 11-5 at Fort Mill, March 9.

Noah Pampreen, Catawba Ridge Girls’ Soccer : The Copperheads’ senior scored four goals in a 12-0 win at South Pointe, March 9.

Catawba Ridge (3-1) also lost 4-0 at Providence Day, March 7.

Ryan Seitz, Fort Mill Soccer : The Yellow Jackets’ junior midfielder had a goal and an assist to lead Fort Mill to a 2-0 win at Dorman, March 10.

Seitz has two goals and one assist for Fort Mill (2-1) this season.

Fuller Sims, Andrew Jackson Baseball : The Volunteers’ senior went 7-for-10 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and 13 RBI as Andrew Jackson went 3-0 this week.

Sims also pitched five innings with six strikeouts this week.

Andrew Jackson (3-1) beat York Prep, 13-3, March 7, and 10-0 on March 11, while defeating Hartsville 8-1, March 9.

Sims is batting .636 with four doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI for Andrew Jackson (3-1) this season.

Jordan Williams, Legion Collegiate Golf : The Lancers’ junior shot a six-over par, 78, to finish third-place in a 60-player field in the Anderson Brothers’ Bank Tournament in Lake City, March 7.

Williams is averaging 38.7 per nine holes and 79 per 18 holes this season.

Zelika Williams, York Prep Girls’ Soccer : The Patriots’ sophomore scored a goal in a 2-1 win at Grace Academy, March 7.

Williams also scored two goals and had one assist in a 4-2 victory at Buford, March 9.

York Prep (3-1) also lost to York 2-1, March 6.

** Information published today includes statistics through Mar 11.

If you want to nominate an athlete? Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.