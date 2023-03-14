Open in App
Projecting the Eagles starting defense after Day 1 of legal tampering period

By Glenn Erby,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slv6e_0lIfVH0100

The Birds will enter this offseason with a ton of unknowns and plenty of pending free agents, and the harsh realities of the NFL have already gutted the roster during the start of the legal tampering period.

Four key Eagles starters are joining other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed to deals before the new league year.

As the team works to retain C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others, we’re projecting the Eagles’ starting defense after the first day of the legal tampering period.

Edge -- Brandon Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RXYY_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran edge rusher returns on a one-year deal and he’ll likely be the starter, while Haason Reddick or Derek Barnett could assume the left defensive role as well.

DT -- Jordan Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FePGw_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was already ascending up the depth chart when he suffered a high ankle sprain, and with Fletcher Cox (free agent), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Linval Joseph (free agent), and Ndamukong Suh (free agent) all expected to depart, he’ll return as a starter.

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

DT -- Milton Williams

Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.

Williams logged 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

That’ll change in 2023.

DE-- Josh Sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255TuM_0lIfVH0100
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The athletic edge rusher returns in 2023 and he’ll assume a leadership role for the first time in his career.

MLB -- Nakobe Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Skg5r_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams.

Dean played with an edge and showed potential during the preseason and he’ll be a likely starter in 2023 with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White both unrestricted free agents.

WILL -- Kyzir White (free agent)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qNx9_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

White enjoys playing close to home and we’re projecting a light market that allows Philadelphia to retain the weakside linebacker.

2020 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor is also an option.

SAM -- Haason Reddick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBKYu_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ star pass rusher spends time at left defensive end as well, but he’ll be called upon to log another 16.5 sacks season off the edge.

CB -- Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0uL1_0lIfVH0100
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

At worst the Eagles restructure Slay’s deal, giving him a bonus that allows the All-Pro cornerback to play out the final year of his deal.

CB -- Josh Jobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3D7U_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

With James Bradberry likely to depart in free agency, Jobe has the SEC pedigree and physicality to step right into the rotation as a second-year player.

Slot CB -- Avonte Maddox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXH6v_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox returns in the slot and is one of the best in the league at the position.

Safety -- Reed Blankenship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqjGT_0lIfVH0100
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With both Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.

Safety -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIBuV_0lIfVH0100
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have been making a late push to retain Gardner-Johnson and we’re predicting that a deal gets done.

Without the versatile safety, K’Von Wallace could get the nod, although a potential rookie in April’s NFL draft could throw everything off.

