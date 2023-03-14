Open in App
Scream 6 directors had every actor read a Ghostface monologue to avoid plot leaks

By Amy West,

6 days ago

Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have revealed how they kept Ghostface's identity from being leaked during production – and apparently, it involved a pretty elaborate audition process.

Swapping Woodsboro for New York City, the latest in the slasher franchise sees Ghostface survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera), her younger sister Tara (Wednesday's Jenna Ortega), and their pals try to start afresh in the Big Apple. But paranoid Sam's worst fears are realized when another mysterious masked killer pops up to terrorize them on the year-anniversary of the previous attack.

Given the location change, Scream 6 introduces a whole bunch of new characters, including Sam and Tara's roommate Quinn (Liann Liberato), Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), and next-door neighbor Danny ( She-Hulk 's Josh Segarra). While scouting out the best actors for the parts, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett had each of them read a Ghostface monologue, regardless of whether or not their character would wind up being the killer, in order to prevent secrets being spilled.

"When we're casting those roles specifically, they read sides for their character and then everyone that we cast read a monologue, a Ghostface monologue," Gillett told Collider . "Part of it is to throw the cast off the scent because you can't cast the killer specifically because if you're auditioning multiple people then multiple people know the ending of the movie and it becomes a whole tangled mess. They all read Amber's monologue from Scream 5 in addition to their scenes. Josh Segarra's Ghostface was so fucking awesome."

While Neve Campbell isn't back as Sidney Prescott in the follow-up, Scream 6 sees the return of Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy, Mason Gooding's Chad, and Courteney Cox's Gale from its predecessor. Other newbies include Tony Revolori as Jason, Devyn Nekoda as Anika, Jack Champion as Ethan, and Samara Weaving as Laura.

Scream 6 is out in US and UK cinemas now. For more, check out our breakdown of the movie's ending , our tease on its post-credits scene , or our interview with the cast and filmmakers .

