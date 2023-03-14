After beating Kennedy, Richfield ends basketball run against top-seed BSM

Armstrong scores 32 against Kennedy, 37 against Benilde

Kennedy and Richfield met for a third time on the basketball court this season with a spot in the Section 6AAA semifinals on the line.

A limited number of fans were allowed in the gym as the Spartans won the March 8 quarterfinal 66-59.

The final score wasn’t indicative of how close the game was during the second half as Richfield coach Omar McMillan said it was a mix of nerves and a desire to win the section opener.

Growing a lead and then weathering a comeback in the second half is familiar territory for McMillan who said, “That’s been us” over the final stretch of the regular season. From McMillan’s count, they missed 11 layups in the first half.

“Where the growing part is happening is in we are able to win the game,” he said. “We’ve been in so many positions with a decent first half then trying to figure something out in the second half.”

McMillan and the coaches have tried to work on the defensive side of the game and allow the unit to help decide games instead of using their offensive talents to carry the team.

“I think that helped keep us in the game, playing good defense but in the second half we start getting key defenders in foul trouble it’s tough to adjust,” McMillan said.

Kennedy capitalized on Richfield’s mistakes – either missed baskets or turnovers, culminating with a Rayzjon Walker layup to make it a six-point game 59-53 with 1:47 to play. Walker led the Eagles with 19 points while classmate Marques Monroe finished with 16 points.

Richfield sophomore standout point guard CJ Armstrong scored his 34th and 35th points with an emphatic dunk in the final seconds. It was an exclamation point on the second win over the Eagles on their home floor after losing their first meeting in mid-January at Kennedy 80-79.

“If we need to get the ball in somebody’s hands it is going to be his,” McMillan said of Armstrong. “We try to emphasize that because he makes good decisions down the stretch and gets the ball in the hole.”

At the same time, McMillan wants to see everyone get a touch on the ball to contribute to the production and keep the defense on their toes.

Armstrong’s classmate Zavier Hayes finished with 15 points while senior brother Jalen Hayes added six points. Casey Gay and David Lee Jr. contributed four points each and Musa Sanneh had two points.

“Those guys when they click, work very well together so it doesn’t seem like CJ has to do it all,” McMillan said.

Kennedy countered with seven points from 6-foot-3 freshman Delannie Bush, five points each from sophomores Lamarrius Starr and Markus Williams and senior Jeremiah Bartick. Senior Malachai Taylor-Simmons finished with two points.

Bartick and Starr made tough baskets down the stretch. Bartlick had Jalen Hayes’ hand in his face when he made a 3 to narrow the gap to 53-44 with 5:41 to play. Starr converted a turnover into a layup moments later to make it a 53-46 game.

In a span of 24 seconds off the game clock, Armstrong made both free throws after a hard foul in the backcourt by Taylor-Simmons. Walker completes the free throw on the old fashioned 3-point play to make it a 55-49 game with 5:19 to go.

Lee drew a charge on Starr to turn the ball over to Richfield before Zavier Hayes flexed an arm after going hard to the rim for two points as the clock ticked under five minutes as Richfield led 57-49.

When the seedings were announced, Richfield and Kennedy’s administrations worked together to come up with a plan to keep everyone safe after gunfire ended a football game at Spartan Stadium in the fall.

Fans were not allowed in the gym during either Tri-Metro Conference basketball game during the regular season.

For sections, families of both teams were admitted as each player was given five tickets to distribute, similarly to how the schools dealt with capacity limits during the pandemic.

Wednesday’s game was moved up to 5 p.m. and about 30 Richfield students were allowed to cheer on their team in the stands while Kennedy did not have a student section.

An additional police presence was on school property with faculty from both schools in the gymnasium.

Top-seed ends the run

With the win on Wednesday, Richfield faced top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday with a place in the section final on the line. The Red Knights won on Saturday 90-78, despite Armstrong scoring a season-high 37 points, which was above his average of 22.5 points per game. In two section games, Armstrong had 72 points. He finished the season scoring at least 30 points in eight games.

Jalen Hayes and Zavier Hayes finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Spartans. Lee added six points, Gay had four points and Adin Inda had three points.

BSM’s sophomore standout Jalen Wilson finished with 30 points and junior Jayden Daisy had 20 points. Jaleel Donley and Kaden Wells each had 13 points.

After Wednesday’s game, McMillan felt his team grew a lot since a 94-76 loss at BSM’s Haben Center on Dec. 10, coming less than 24 hours after a 54-53 win over Tartan to begin the season.

“I feel we’ve grown a lot but to be fair, Benilde has too, which is why they are the No. 1 seed,” he said. “It’s going to be a battle. We want to come out and be composed, be competitive and play for one another and I think that will give us a better chance.”

BSM will face No. 2 seed Orono in the section final on March 9 at Chanhassen High School. Richfield hosted Orono back on Jan. 19 with the visitors pulling away in the second half for a 94-70 final. Orono’s Isaiah Hagen had 23 points in the game, about his season average, after surpassing 30 points in four of the last five games including 34 points in a 78-77 section semifinal win over Delano on Saturday. He’s averaging 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and McMillan felt it was disrespectful to leave him off the Mr. Basketball list.

“That kid is phenomenal and he is everything,” McMillan said.