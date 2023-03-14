Report: Bucs offered Titans Shaq Mason before trade with Texans

It appears the Tennessee Titans had a shot to land a solid veteran guard in now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman, Shaq Mason, but for whatever reason nothing came of it.

According to Terry McCormick of Titan Insider, the Bucs offered to trade Mason to the Titans but “no deal materialized,” although he didn’t give specifics as to why.

The Tennessee native ended up being traded to the division rival Houston Texans instead.

This is worth noting because Tennessee desperately needs help at guard and Mason is a good player who comes relatively cheap, which is right up this team’s alley.

Houston only has to pay $8.5 million of his 2023 salary and just swapped a sixth-rounder for a seventh-rounder to complete the deal, a price the Titans no doubt could’ve afforded.

Adding to that, he’s set to be a free agent in 2024, so no long-term commitment was necessary with the 29-year-old.

One potential issue if the Titans were interested in Mason would be the fact that Houston’s sixth-rounder is higher than Tennessee’s, giving the former an advantage if the two teams were competing for the talented veteran guard.

But McCormick’s report doesn’t mention anything like that and it reads like the Titans didn’t try, which, on the surface, is puzzling to say the least given Tennessee’s dire need at the position.