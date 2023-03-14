Open in App
Germantown, MD
Daily Voice

Germantown Man With Multiple Warrants Busted After Trying To Give Police Fake Name

By Annie DeVoe,

4 days ago
Harry Perkins Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A Germantown man has been charged after being found with several different types of suspected drugs during a traffic stop, authorities say.

Harry Perkins, 38, was identified as a passenger inside a vehicle that had been pulled over in the area of Great Seneca Highway and Wisteria Drive for a moving violation during the late night hours of Wednesday, March 8, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers made contact with both the driver and Perkins, who originally provided a fake name to avoid officers finding out he had four active arrest warrants, investigators said.

Once officers positively identified Perkins, they asked him to get out of the vehicle, where they observed drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat where he had been sitting.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, recovering 20 suspected Fentanyl pills, around 21 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine.

Perkins has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and other related charges.

