David Beckham joins son Cruz in the stands as they cheer on Brentford B team

Even wet weather couldn't keep David Beckham and youngest son Cruz away from south London on Monday evening as they watched Brentford's B team progress to the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup.

Former England skipper Beckham, 47, was on hand to support middle son Romeo, a promising footballer currently on loan at the Premier League club's B team, as they beat Arsenal Under-21 side 1-0 at Sutton United's VBS Community Stadium.

But his appearance in the sparsely occupied stands alongside Cruz and the 18-year old's girlfriend Tana Holding appeared to be fruitless, with Romeo, 20, remaining among head coach Neil MacFarlane's unused substitutes.

Sporting a heavy canvas jacket, Beckham - who amassed 115 England caps during an illustrious playing career - appeared to be appropriately dressed for the south London chill as he watched Brentford B win courtesy of a last gasp Alex Gilbert penalty.

Joining his famous father, Cruz wore a blue hooded top beneath his yellow tracksuit top while waiting in vain for his brother to make an appearance on the pitch.

Girlfriend Tana, with whom the aspiring young singer has been romantically linked since 2022, also covered up in a black windbreaker as she watched the game unfold.

In February Romeo came off the bench against Wealdstone to score his first goal for the Bees, a late header earning them a 3-2 victory on the night.

Brentford first-team star Frank Onyeka was one of the standout names on the team sheet at the start of the evening, but it was Beckham who stole the headlines by the end following his late goal.

The midfielder wheeled away in celebration, pumping his fists before being swarmed by his team-mates.

However there were no signs of David in the stands on this occasion - despite the England legend being spotted at a number of Brentford B games since Romeo joined on loan from Inter Miami II.

Since arriving in January he's made a number of appearances for the side including a substitute cameo during their 3-2 win over Aston Villa's U21 side.

Brentford B manager Neil MacFarlane has spoke in praise of Beckham since his arrival on loan , having previously trained with the Bees ahead of the switch from his dad's MLS side Inter Miami.

When he joined the club, Beckham said: 'I'm very proud and very happy to be here. It was a fun season (in the USA) and there were a lot of ups and downs but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do.

'I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I've never been so excited.'

Senior team manager Thomas Frank has also spoken highly of the midfielder, insisting that he was signed 'for a reason' and not off the back of his famous dad.

Frank claimed Beckham should be viewed as his own player and be allowed to develop his game.

'Romeo is a very good player, of course he has a name that is pretty worldwide, and big,' Frank said.

'For Romeo he is himself, but he of course has a big name. You can't compare (father and son).'