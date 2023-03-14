Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Jakobi Meyers signing with Raiders

By Jordy McElroy,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcoAA_0lIdpuug00

A day after trading tight end Jonnu Smith away to the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots lost their leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s two giant steps back for an offense that was already riddled with problems throughout the 2022 season.

Meyers’ exit basically leaves the Patriots with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton as their top receivers. Injuries have been a common theme throughout Parker’s career, and Bourne was in the doghouse for far too long to even matter last season. Meanwhile, Thornton might have shown flashes as a rookie, but there wasn’t anything about his debut season that screamed future star.

Bill O’Brien is a tremendously talented offensive coordinator, but the difficulty of coaching that group to the Promised Land in a crowded AFC East division would be like building a fire smack-dab in the middle of a Boston snowstorm.

What hurts the most is the price the Raiders paid to get Meyers, who was initially believed to have a much bigger market for his services. He reportedly ended up agreeing on a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million guaranteed.

Ouch.

The Patriots could have covered that bill, while also seeking out a big-ticket free agent option at the receiver position. But so far, it has been crickets at a position that hasn’t historically been greatly valued within the Patriots organization.

There has been talk of the Patriots potentially being interested in reuniting with veteran wideout Phillip Dorsett. Look, Dorsett is a good veteran player capable of adding depth, but that’s about all there is to a move like that one. An older Dorsett isn’t turning the tide in the Patriots’ favor in an AFC East division that would make “All-Madden” difficulty on a “Madden” video game feel like child’s play.

With Meyers leaving, the Patriots have essentially gone from simply needing help at receiver to being at levels near desperation.

But that doesn’t mean the sky is falling in Foxborough. There are still free agent and trade options for the Patriots to explore. The team could also rebuild through the draft by using the No. 14 overall pick at the position.

Hope isn’t dead just yet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Former Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer has a new team
Washington, DC2 days ago
Orlando Brown issues message to NFL after signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
PFF gives Browns an A- for their free agency haul
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Penn State coach: 'Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles'
State College, PA2 days ago
Colts C Ryan Kelly's roster bonus due Sunday
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
If healthy defensive tackle Maurice Hurst can be a contributor for the Browns
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson's 7.0
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Detroit Lions current salary cap situation after initial free agency wave
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Nick Scott adds to Bengals' super-athletic safety depth chart
Cincinnati, OH52 minutes ago
Seahawks 2023 free agency: Grading the first wave of signings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Steelers meet with massive NT prospect
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO24 days ago
Bengals' Cordell Volson nearly tops list in performance-based pay
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Lou Anarumo makes Bengals appealing to free agents like Nick Scott
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Tampa Bay re-signs DL Pat O'Connor
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
2023 NFL Draft: Brian Branch scouting report
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Nolan Smith coming for Kirby Smart's job
Athens, GA2 days ago
Top defender falls to Bears in PFF's latest mock draft
Chicago, IL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy