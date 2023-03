Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday at the start of UGA’s spring practice to discuss the state of the program.

Smart discussed the quarterback battle, the offseason arrests, the injury report and the status of transfer wide receiver Rara Thomas heading into spring practice.

See below for a few big takeaways from Smart’s first press conference of the spring:

Players who are out for spring practice with injury

DB Dan Jackson (foot)

OLB Marvin Jones Jr. (shoulder)

OL Josh Miller (shoulder)

RB Andrew Paul (ACL)

LB Jalon Walker (shoulder)

Transfer WR Rara Thomas cleared to practice after charges were dropped

QB UPDATE: Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff to share first team duties this spring

Kirby answers question relating to policy

Regarding LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson's racing/reckless driving charge

Kirby says RB Andrew Paul is on track to be ready for fall camp

Kirby Smart: “[Ron Courson] would compare it to where Chubb was that first spring we got here … He is not cleared, but he’s on track. He’s going to do individual drills … We feel good about where he’ll be as far as fall camp”

Paul took a redshirt year during the 2022 season, his true freshman year, after suffering a torn ACL during Georgia’s second fall scrimmage.