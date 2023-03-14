Open in App
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Napoli look to advance in Champions League

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQ6xl_0lIdIsT700
1 of 2

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOL (5-2)

Real Madrid will defend a three-goal lead for the round-of-16 second leg against Liverpool after a shock 5-2 win in England, where the defending champions rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. No away team has ever erased a three-goal loss from the first leg in the Champions League, and only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg. Manchester United was the only one to overcome a two-goal deficit — in 2019 against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. Madrid is coming off a win against Espanyol in the Spanish league, while Liverpool lost at relegation-threatened Bournemouth to hurt its chances of moving closer to the top four in the Premier League.

NAPOLI vs. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (2-0)

Napoli has been handed a triple boost ahead of the round-of-16 second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt as Kim Min-jae, Alex Meret and Hirving Lozano all returned to training. Kim had a calf problem and came off in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday but should be back to lead the defense. Meret and Lozano missed the match with slight injuries. Napoli has a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Germany and is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Frankfurt faces a tough task to keep its Champions League hopes alive without the suspended Randal Kolo Muani, after the French forward was sent off in the first leg. Colombian striker Rafael Borré is expected to start in his place.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Istanbul Basaksehir or Gent will become the first team to reach the quarterfinals. They are playing the second leg of their round-of-16 matchup, with the teams locked at 1-1 after the first match last week. The rest of the Conference League and Europa League games in the round of 16 take place Thursday.

ENGLAND

Southampton can climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone with a home win over Brentford in one of two midweek games. Southampton has improved defensively since Rubén Sellés replaced the fired Nathan Jones as manager last month, keeping three clean sheets in his four league games in charge. Two of the shutouts were at Chelsea and Manchester United. The team is in last place but will climb at least four spots with a win at St. Mary’s stadium against ninth-place Brentford. The fight to avoid relegation could be the most intense in years, with the bottom nine teams — up to 12th-place Crystal Palace — separated by five points. Palace, which visits Brighton in the other game, hasn’t had a shot on target in its last three league matches. Brighton is in seventh place and could move tied for points with Liverpool in sixth with a win.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Wiley, Almada spark red-hot Atlanta United past Portland 5-1
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Astros’ Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch
Houston, TX1 hour ago
DeRozan leads balanced attack as Bulls beat Heat 113-99
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Charlotte holds off Orlando City 2-1 for first win of season
Charlotte, NC36 minutes ago
Bou, Petrovic lift New England to 1-0 victory over Nashville
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Sasser, Houston moving on at March Madness, beating Auburn
Auburn, AL1 hour ago
West favorites LAFC and Seattle play to 0-0 stalemate
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
Offor, Quioto rally Montreal to 3-2 win over Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Alcaraz, Medvedev to clash in Indian Wells final
Indian Wells, CA1 hour ago
Michigan-LSU clash means Kim vs. Kim III in March Madness
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy