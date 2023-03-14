Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Isaiah Buggs 'always wanted to be back' with the Lions

By Zack Moran,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrKr5_0lId8YgY00

The Detroit Lions have laid out the foundation of the culture they wanted to establish, and it is easy to see its impact on the franchise. The Lions filled their clubhouse with strong leaders to spread that message and hold everyone accountable, and it showed with their performance on the field. In addition, the organization has shown they take care of their own, and they did such that by re-signing one of their defensive leaders Isaiah Buggs to a two-year contract.

Buggs was at the forefront of the defense and a vocal leader to lead the charge with his high-powered energy that would make you want to run through a brick wall. Even though he did not light up the stat sheet, he was a monster up front and paved the way for others to make the plays. He knew what his job was, and he did it with perfection.

It would have been interesting to see what kind of market Buggs would have had, but he was not interested in going anywhere else because he could see what the Lions were doing and wants to help achieve that elusive success.

“I‘m a firm believer being part of something that’s trying to be built here. We’re going to build something great here, and I want to be a part of it when it happens. I didn’t want to go into free agency wondering about where I was going to be, where I was going to end up. When Detroit called me and they said, ‘We want you back,’ I wanted to be back. I always wanted to be back, and I’m glad we made that happen.”

Buggs was a very late addition last season, signing with the Lions a week before training camp, but that didn’t stop him from showing his hard work and dedication to make a difference for a franchise that feel at home with.

“Sometimes it’s better to have a fresh start. Me, when I got drafted with the Steelers, my career was up and down until I finally found a place where I can call home. When you find a place that you can call home, you feel more comfortable. And when you get comfortable, you do more things.”

Buggs is a very easy player to root for, and his contributions go more than tackles on the field. He is a true difference maker on and off the field and provided a strong outlet to young defensive players like Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Josh Paschal last year. The confidence is growing in Detroit, and Buggs is now part of that strong nucleus core to continue the upward trajectory.

“Just being around a great group of guys, I really felt at home here. And these coaches, man, they’re outstanding coaches. They really believe in you and really put you in the best situation to win. That was my main thing, finding a place where I can fit in, I can be a leader and I can just do what’s asked and buy in. Detroit was that place for me.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
The Lions loading their secondary up makes it uncomfortable for 2020 top-3 pick Jeff Okudah
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Lions renegotiate EDGE Romeo Okwara's contract, open up cap room
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Baker Mayfield sends his first message to Bucs fans
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Ravens lose assistant coach to AFC North division rival
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS19 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Seahawks pick No. 1 cornerback prospect in this 2023 NFL mock draft
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
Bleacher Report says Ravens ILB must be traded after first week of 2023 free agency
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to claims of what was said on video with fan
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
How much salary cap space the Panthers have after Adam Thielen signing
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Seahawks DB Julian Love had green dot for Giants defense last season
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to one-year deal
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
WR Zach Pascal is insane competitor
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Titans make 5 free-agent signings official
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
If you're in the mood for a laugh, watch this PGA Tour pro flail every limb on his body as he falls after a bunker shot
Palm Harbor, FL2 days ago
Ex-Falcons CB Mike Ford signs one-year deal with Browns
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting defense
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA20 hours ago
Source: Mike Brey to be hired as USF head coach
South Bend, IN2 hours ago
2023 mock draft roundup 5.0: Experts predict Colts' selection
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy