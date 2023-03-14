Vitor Petrino wasn't affected by Anton Turkalj's trash talk prior to UFC Fight Night 221 win

LAS VEGAS – Vitor Petrino brushed off Anton Turkalj’s antics leading up to UFC Fight Night 221.

Turkalj (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) called Petrino easy money and faked him out in their weigh-ins faceoff. However, Turkalj wasn’t able to back up his actions, losing a Fight of the Night battle to Petrino (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) this past Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

But the undefeated Brazilian finisher, whose main goal is to put on a show, says he was unaffected by the build-up during the fight.

“Talk is cheap,” Petrino said through an interpreter at the post-fight news conference. “Even a parrot can talk, so whatever he says outside the cage, the moment the door closes, he’s going to have to back everything, and I’m happy with how it went. He did what he had to do. It didn’t really make a difference.”

He continued, “It was just a very childish game, but once the door closes, there’s no way around it. He’s going to have to back whatever he’s putting outside. He’s going to have to back it in the cage, and we saw how that went.”

Watch the full post-fight interview with Petrino above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.