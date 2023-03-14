Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vitor Petrino wasn't affected by Anton Turkalj's trash talk prior to UFC Fight Night 221 win

By Farah HannounKen Hathaway,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjnGt_0lIcpWvJ00

LAS VEGAS – Vitor Petrino brushed off Anton Turkalj’s antics leading up to UFC Fight Night 221.

Turkalj (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) called Petrino easy money and faked him out in their weigh-ins faceoff. However, Turkalj wasn’t able to back up his actions, losing a Fight of the Night battle to Petrino (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) this past Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

But the undefeated Brazilian finisher, whose main goal is to put on a show, says he was unaffected by the build-up during the fight.

“Talk is cheap,” Petrino said through an interpreter at the post-fight news conference. “Even a parrot can talk, so whatever he says outside the cage, the moment the door closes, he’s going to have to back everything, and I’m happy with how it went. He did what he had to do. It didn’t really make a difference.”

He continued, “It was just a very childish game, but once the door closes, there’s no way around it. He’s going to have to back whatever he’s putting outside. He’s going to have to back it in the cage, and we saw how that went.”

Watch the full post-fight interview with Petrino above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ben Rothwell gets second bareknuckle assignment: Josh Watson at BKFC 41
Broomfield, CO2 hours ago
Arnold Allen expects Max Holloway to keep peppering him like he's 'a German sausage'
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS21 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Drew Timme said TCU's trash talk 'didn't sound so smart' for such a 'highly educated' school
Fort Worth, TX5 hours ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
One thing to love about each of the Chiefs' free agent signings
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC8 hours ago
247Sports predicts Georgia will play in college football's most intimidating environment of 2023
Athens, GA2 hours ago
Here's where 3 former Gators go in Touchdown Wire's latest NFL mock draft
Gainesville, FL1 hour ago
Column: The magic of Arkansas basketball has returned under Eric Musselman
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. developing strong connection for CU Buffs
Boulder, CO1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers’ guaranteed salary provides another big hurdle in trade talks with Jets
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA22 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Skip Bayless saying 'Alabama is a lock to win March Madness'
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
4-star athlete Kamron Mikell set to visit UGA football
Athens, GA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy