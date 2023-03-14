Open in App
Covington, LA
New krewe to roll on the North Shore for Mardi Gras 2024

By Kylee Bond,

4 days ago

COVINGTON, La. ( WGNO ) — There’s a new krewe on the block for Mardi Gras 2024! On Tuesday, organizers announced the debut of Krewe of Majestic, set to roll in Covington.

Highlighting Unity, Service, and Merriment, the krewe looks to bring a new family-friendly experience to the North Shore. It is composed of men and women over the age of 21 who look to serve their community in new ways.

“I’ve always been a fan of not just parades, but the activities and coronation balls surrounding Mardi Gras,” said founder Kevin McCathen. “We’re the new kids on the block, but we have culture and a unique identity, just as much as any of the storied krewes. ”

Those interested in joining Krewe of Majestic can click here . Fat Tuesday 2024 will land on February 13.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

