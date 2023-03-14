Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With Her First Child

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child! The star revealed to TMZ that she and her husband Bader Shammas are pregnant and excited to start their family. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan told the outlet on Tuesday, March 14th.
The Mean Girls star didn't reveal how far along she is but TMZ pointed out that she was photographed just over a month ago wearing loose-fitting clothes that covered her stomach. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.
