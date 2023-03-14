Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With Her First Child

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child! The star revealed to TMZ that she and her husband Bader Shammas are pregnant and excited to start their family. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan told the outlet on Tuesday, March 14th.

The Mean Girls star didn't reveal how far along she is but TMZ pointed out that she was photographed just over a month ago wearing loose-fitting clothes that covered her stomach. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.

At the end of last year, Lohan made a triumphant comeback to acting in the Netflix holiday romantic comedy Falling For Christmas . While talking with Cosmopolitan about her return , Lohan gushed about her husband. "I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best," she said. "And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

During last year's 'Lohan-aissance,' the star also discussed the possibility of returning to music . When asked if fans can ever expect a follow-up to her 2005 album A Litte More Personal (Raw) , Lohan replied, "If you hear music from me, it will hopefully be in a movie musical." However, another pop album isn't completely off the table for her. "I’ve done a ton of songs that are sitting, waiting. Maybe five years down the line, I’ll do another album," she teased.