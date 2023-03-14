Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
HuffPost

George Santos Signals Next Potential Grift: Running For Reelection

By Liz Skalka,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GhCN_0lIcKypq00

George Santos , the New York Republican elected in 2022 after presenting voters with a mostly fake resume, may be looking to run for office again.

Santos’ campaign on Tuesday filed a 2024 statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, a possible sign he might seek another two-year term in the House. Santos’ campaign didn’t immediately comment on his plans, but he has reportedly told advisers that he hopes to run again .

Santos has rebuffed calls to step down in the wake of revelations that he fabricated much of his background to get elected. While he voluntarily gave up his House committee assignments, Santos has been defiant about remaining in office.

“I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I’m not backing down,” he tweeted in February, after offering to resign if 140,000 constituents asked him to leave office.

His filing comes amid a new House Ethics Committee investigation into potential “unlawful activity” concerning his 2022 campaign and other alleged violations, including sexual harassment . The existence of an investigation doesn’t mean that Santos violated any laws. The New York Republican is also facing local, federal and international probes into his past, particularly the personal loans that Santos made to his campaign.

Just because Santos has filed paperwork with the FEC doesn’t mean he will ultimately run for reelection — or that he stands a chance of winning. Republicans and Democrats from his northern Queens and Long Island district are lining up to run for the competitive seat, and many of his House colleagues from New York have made it clear they believe Santos should resign or face expulsion . A Siena College Research Institute poll released last month found that 66% of New Yorkers share that sentiment .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Manhattan DA Cautions Office On Intimidation Following Trump's Arrest Rant
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Lauren Boebert Q&A At Colorado High School Is Condemned By Local Newspaper
Dolores, CO1 day ago
I Moved To Alabama To Fight Trump. I Thought It'd Be Temporary — Here's Why I Decided To Stay.
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Nor'easter storm knocks out power for over 135K, cancels flights
New York City, NY5 days ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ5 days ago
Upstate Man Captures 1 in a Million Sighting on Dashboard Cam
Palenville, NY4 days ago
Nor'easter Blasts New England: Latest Snowfall Totals, Radar
Worcester, MA5 days ago
Woman accused with husband of trying to set their 1-year-old on fire takes plea deal
Florida, NY5 days ago
Man Reported Missing In August Found Dead, Three In Custody
Newark, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy