Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard sparks romance rumours with stunning dancer who stars on Norwegian version of Strictly

By Kealan Hughes,

4 days ago
ARSENAL star Martin Odegaard has sparked rumours he has a new girlfriend after he was seen with dancer Helene Spilling at the London Football Awards.

The Gunners skipper picked up the Premier League player of the year gong at the awards ceremony.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard won Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards Credit: Rex
Odegaard was joined by Norwegian dancer Helene Spilling at the London Football Awards Credit: INSTAGRAM / @helenespilling
Helene is a professional dancer from Norway Credit: INSTAGRAM / @helenespilling
She has appeared on Norway's version of Strictly Come Dancing Credit: INSTAGRAM / @helenespilling

He posed with his trophy alongside Helene, leading to speculation the pair are saying.

Helene is a dancer who has featured on 'Skal vi Danse', Norway's version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 26-year-old won the competition in 2021 and looked glam alongside Odegaard, who himself looked sharp in a tie and suit.

Helene wore a long black dress with matching boots, with one fan commenting the duo "looked cute together".

The Norwegian boasts almost 70,000 Instagram followers and could be Odegaard's first girlfriend since childhood sweetheart Oda Burud.

Odegaard, 26, was delighted to be recognised for his contribution on the pitch over the past year.

He said after picking up his prize: "I just want to share this with the whole team. It's great to see the club being recognised with all the awards.

"I think it shows how far we've come as a club and what we're doing this year is very special."

Mikel Arteta scooped up best manager prize while Bukayo Saka won the young player of the year award.

Arsenal have been the best team in London over the last year and leas the Premier League by five points.

