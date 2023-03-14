Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant and Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Bader Shammas: ‘We Are Very Excited’

Congratulations! Lindsay Lohan is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Bader Shammas , Life & Style can confirm.

"We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives !” Lindsay, 36, told Life & Style on Tuesday, March 14.

The Mean Girls actress announced the exciting news via Instagram the same day, after uploading a photo of a baby onesie with the text “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited,” she gushed in the caption .

Fellow celebrities shared their support with sweet messages in the comments section.

“I am so happy for you,” Kathy Hilton wrote alongside a plethora of heart-eye emojis, while RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais commented, “Amazing!”

Katie Couric also rejoiced over Lindsay’s pregnancy, sharing that she was “so, so happy” for her.

Lindsay and Bader have kept their relationship private and didn’t make their romance public until their engagement in November 2021. After dating for two years, the Dubai resident popped the big question to Lindsay, and she shared the news with her online followers via Instagram.

"My love. My life. My family. My future,” she captioned her post at the time.

Although they shared the news of their engagement, the Freaky Friday star and Bader secretly tied the knot. However, Lindsay’s rep confirmed their marriage to Life & Style in July 2022 after she subtly confirmed their nuptials via Instagram.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” her July 2022 caption read. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

Lindsay was featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan in October 2022 and gave fans a rare glimpse into her marriage.

“Well, I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she told the publication at the time. "Just the best."

Before the Labor Pains actress and Bader went public with their romance , Lindsay’s mother, Dina Lohan , revealed her daughter was off the market. Even though she couldn’t help but swoon over her now son-in-law, Dina, 60, admitted that Lindsay was “in no rush” to settle down at the time.

“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” Dina told Us Weekly in October 2020. “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”