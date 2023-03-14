Update: Missing Woman From Region Found Safe

Update:

A woman from the region who was reported missing Tuesday, March 14, has been found.

Saratoga County resident Janice Torrez, of Saratoga Springs, had last been seen at around 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the area of West Avenue and Washington Street, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

In an update Tuesday evening, police said Torrez had been located by officers and has returned home.

Original Story:

Police are asking for help locating a woman from the region who was reported missing.

Torrez is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with dark jeans and a gray and black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

