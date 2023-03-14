Parents Concerned after Board Votes to Close Oceanside School

OCEANSIDE - Parents in the North County left wondering what will happen after their kids' school closes for good in June.

The Oceanside Unified School Board voted three to one Monday to close Reynolds Elementary School after soil studies showed the ground is unstable and can't support new construction.

“They aren’t being transparent with the real reasons of why they are closing this school,” parent Nick Thomas told Fox 5 San Diego . “This is just another mismanagement of funds, mismanagement of the budget from the school board and the superintendent going rogue.”

Parents said the district tried to close the school two years ago. The district says in addition to the unstable ground, the school's buildings are out of code and there's no fix that could guarantee student and staff safety.

"As you heard in that meeting they have no clear path for any of the students," parent John Vannetre said while holding his crying son. "They have zero path forward.”

The district says the decision on where to send students following the school closure will be made later meeting. Staff at Reynolds Elementary will be reassigned to other campuses in the district.