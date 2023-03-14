Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
Mike Farrell Sports

Noreel White Commits to Arkansas, Zabien Brown Top Schools, and More Prospects in the News

By Raymond Eaves,

4 days ago

Raymond Eaves drops the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Noreel White, Zabien Brown, and more!

Prospects in the News

Noreel White, WR, Ocean Springs, MS (St. Martin High School), #292 Nationally, #48 WR, #8 MS

Four-star wide receiver Noreel White committed to Arkansas . He chose the Razorbacks over schools like Ole Miss , LSU , Mississippi State , and Florida State. White is Arkansas' first offensive commit in the 2024 class. Arkansas now has a top 20 class that also includes four-star defensive lineman Kavion Henderson and three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts .

Zabien Brown, CB, Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei High School), #90 Nationally, #10 CB, #11 CA

Four-star cornerback Zabien Brown cut down his offer list to four schools. The schools are USC , Ohio State , Alabama , and Oregon . USC is currently given a 60.5% chance to land Brown, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. USC has hosted him six times already for unofficial visits and is expected to get an official visit from him as well.

Brady Prieskorn, TE, Rochester, MI (Adams High School), #71 Nationally, #4 TE, #3 MI

Four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn has cut down his offer list to eight schools. The schools include Ohio State, Michigan , Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee , Penn State , Georgia , and Miami . Michigan is currently given a 92.0% chance to land Prieskorn's commitment, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. Michigan has also hosted him four times for unofficial visits which is the most out of any school.

Cedrick Bailey, QB, Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS), #623 Nationally, #36 QB, #86 FL

Three-star quarterback Cedrick Bailey has committed to NC State . Bailey chose the Wolfpack over schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech , and Lousiville . Bailey led his school to a state championship winning 48-14 vs Clearwater Central Catholic. The Wolfpack got a very solid underrated quarterback in my opinion.

