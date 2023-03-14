Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Sam Darnold's 49ers Contract Terms Revealed, per Report

By Milo Taibi,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDuN2_0lIbWRcC00

Sam Darnold yesterday agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers.

Still just 25 years old, Darnold will have the 2023 season in San Francisco to reignite his career and fulfill any untapped potential.

Earlier this morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the terms of this proposed contract.

"Sam Darnold's one-year deal with the 49ers has a base value of $4.5 million, including $3.5M guaranteed," Pelissero tweeted.

It's an interesting figure, particularly when contextualized with the salaries other quarterbacks have made during the NFL's legal tampering period.

The Denver Broncos reportedly paid Jarrett Stidham $10 million over two seasons. Similarly, former New York Jets backup Mike White is tabbed to make up to $16 million across two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Despite being the most experienced quarterback on the team, Darnold's cap hit to the 49ers won't even come close to Trey Lance's.

The likeliest scenario in Darnold's case is the former USC Trojan prioritized signing with a winning franchise over money.

Over the lifespan of his young career, Darnold has made just over $49 million in earnings. This spans a $20 million signing bonus in 2018 as well as the $18.8 million he earned last season.

Darnold won't be going broke any time soon. And if San Francisco provides his best opportunity to thrive in 2023, he could set himself up for a more lucrative long-term contract offer in the future.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chiefs Make Smart Decision With Patrick Mahomes' Contract, per Report
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Chicago Bears Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday, per Report
Chicago, IL2 days ago
NFL rumors: Is something amiss with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders?
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message On Jordan Love During Pat McAfee Interview
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers Asking Price Gets An Update
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Former NFL Running Back Blames Coach For Career-Ending Injuries
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Chiefs Reportedly Signing Linebacker From AFC West Rival
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NFL rumors: Raiders had shocking Plan A before Jimmy G deal
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Bengals Star Offensive Lineman Requests Trade, per Report
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers Starter To One-Year Deal, per Report
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Cowboys Reportedly Re-Signing Quarterback Cooper Rush
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Jay Bilas Rips Purdue, Says Boilermakers ’Sucked’ Against 16-Seed Fairleigh Dickinson
West Lafayette, IN8 hours ago
Kirby Smart's Story About Nick Saban, Bill Belichick Is Going Viral
Athens, GA2 days ago
New Details Reported About Cowboys' Pursuit Of Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Buccaneers Officially Release 2 NFL Veterans On Friday, per Report
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tom Brady Makes Telling Comment About Retirement
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Breaking: Darius Slay Now 'Expected To Stay' With Eagles, per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Buccaneers Reportedly Signing Running Back Chase Edmonds
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy