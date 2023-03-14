Sam Darnold's 49ers Contract Terms Revealed, per Report

Sam Darnold yesterday agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers.

Still just 25 years old, Darnold will have the 2023 season in San Francisco to reignite his career and fulfill any untapped potential.

Earlier this morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the terms of this proposed contract.

"Sam Darnold's one-year deal with the 49ers has a base value of $4.5 million, including $3.5M guaranteed," Pelissero tweeted.

It's an interesting figure, particularly when contextualized with the salaries other quarterbacks have made during the NFL's legal tampering period.

The Denver Broncos reportedly paid Jarrett Stidham $10 million over two seasons. Similarly, former New York Jets backup Mike White is tabbed to make up to $16 million across two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Despite being the most experienced quarterback on the team, Darnold's cap hit to the 49ers won't even come close to Trey Lance's.

The likeliest scenario in Darnold's case is the former USC Trojan prioritized signing with a winning franchise over money.

Over the lifespan of his young career, Darnold has made just over $49 million in earnings. This spans a $20 million signing bonus in 2018 as well as the $18.8 million he earned last season.

Darnold won't be going broke any time soon. And if San Francisco provides his best opportunity to thrive in 2023, he could set himself up for a more lucrative long-term contract offer in the future.