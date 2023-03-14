Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Caucus to be held April 15

News Release

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Election Board will be holding the annual Tribal Caucus on Saturday, Onerahtó:kha | April 15, 2023. There are seven (7) positions open: one (1) Tribal Chief, one (1) Tribal Sub-Chief, (1) Traffic Court Judge 2, (2) Residency Board Member one-year terms, (1) Residency Board Alternate two-year term, and (1) Residency Board Alternate one-year term.

The caucus will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the lobby of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building when the floor will be opened for nominations for each respective position. All Nominees are responsible for submitting their required documents, and drug testing by the close of business on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 to Office of Boards and Commission at the Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building. The ‘un-official’ list of all nominees will be posted by Friday, April 21, 2023 and the “official” list will be posted no later than Friday, May 5, 2023.

In accordance with the Election and Referendum Ordinance, nominators must be an eligible voter and must:

Be at least eighteen (18) years of age,

Be an enrolled member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe,

Reside in the United States or in the U.S. portion of Akwesasne for at least six months immediately prior to the election and,

Have their name on the most current eligible voters list.

Nominees for all elected positions must be present to accept or refuse the nomination at the time of the Caucus.

The Tribal Election will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Ohiarí:ha | June 3, 2023 with Early Voting conducted on Wednesday, Onerahtohkó:wa | May 31 st and Thursday, Ohiarí:ha | June 1 st from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Ionkwakiohkwaro:ron Administration Building, 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way.

Absentee ballots will be available for community members who do not want to or are unable to vote in-person. Absentee ballots can be requested beginning Onerahtó:kha | April 24, 2023 by calling the Tribal Clerk’s office. Deadline to request absentee ballots will be 12 pm, Wednesday, Onerahtohkó:wa | May 24, 2023.

Home Voting will take place on Friday, Ohiarí:ha | June 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., by appointment only. In-home voting will only be available for home bound eligible voters residing on the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, as defined within the Ordinance. To schedule an appointment please contact the Tribal Clerk’s Office by 4:00 pm, Wednesday, Onerahtohkó:wa | May 31, 2023.

For more information on tribal election procedures and candidate eligibility, please visit the Election Board page on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s website, at www.srmt-nsn.gov/government/committees/election_board , to download the Election and Referendum Ordinance or email election.board@srmt-nsn.gov .

No changes will be made to eligible voters list after Friday, May 26, 2023 4:00 PM.

To verify your eligibility to vote, request an absentee ballot, or for questions or concerns regarding the eligible voter’s list, please contact the Tribal Clerk’s Office at (518) 358-2272.