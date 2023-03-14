Traveler's Story of Being on Alaskan Cruise Gone Wrong Is Going Viral

Cruise trips are a popular vacation prospect for many, but for some people, the idea of taking off on a voyage over the deep sea triggers some serious thalassaphobia. If you're also visiting a place with notoriously inclement weather, like Alaska , well... let's just say there really are some downsides to cruising.

TikToker Trevor aka @trogelstad expected his Alaskan cruise to be just like any other cruise. However, as the weather turned against his ship, things started getting seriously spooky.

All right, we might not follow him 100% of the way down the rabbit hole: try as we might, we couldn't seem to spot Cthulhu staring back out of the waves. Suffice to say his perception of being "watched" from the waters most likely came down to good ol' nerves (at least, as far as we know). But on one thing we do agree- that weather looked nasty.

Of course, rough weather is something prospective cruisers to Alaska should be mentally prepared for. Many viewers were surprised that Trevor didn't see this coming! "You went to... Alaska," @macsid69 scoffed. Unlike the warm waters of the Caribbean, which are generally pretty calm throughout most of the year (when not interrupted by hurricanes), the waters off the coast of Alaska are not so peaceful.

The Gulf of Alaska in particular is known for being rough, as the warmer surface currents meeting with cold air from the Arctic often combine to generate heavy storms. One viewer, @jazzie_1313, detailed their own rough voyage off the Alaskan coast. "I can confirm this. I went on a cruise to Alaska and the water was so rough. Towards the end of our cruise my weather app said we were under a tsunami warning and my mom and I were freaking out because the waves were so bad and everything was shaking in our room. Not cruising to Alaska anymore!"

Despite the rough seas, though, people love these Alaskan cruises for a reason. "Alaska is absolutely worth it though. Scenery that looks like it’d only be in the movies," defended @lilshortstack7. With massive fjords, glaciers, and wildlife, Alaska's coastline is a popular cruise destination for a reason, bad weather aside.

So if you meet scary seas like Trevor did on your Alaskan cruise, don't worry- it's all par for the course! We can't speak to whether or not something is watching you from under the waves, though...

