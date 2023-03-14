Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Kirk Cousins, Vikings Are 'Doing A Cap Conversion': Report

By Jason Hall,

4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly "doing a cap conversion on" quarterback Kirk Cousins ' current contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport on Monday (March 14).

"The #Vikings are doing a cap conversion on QB Kirk Cousins' contract, creating additional salary cap room, source said," Rapoport tweeted.

Cousins is currently in the f inal year of his contract with the Vikings amid reports that the two sides have discussed a potential extension this offseason, though an agreement is not imminent, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo .

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed that the team expected Cousins to be its quarterback in 2023, but acknowledged will look at options before deciding whether to offer another extension during a press conference alongside head coach Kevin O'Connell on January 18, three days after their 31-24 Wild Card Round elimination loss to the New York Giants.

O'Connell -- who had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders -- seemed more optimistic about Cousins and other players' progressions in 2023.

“I’m excited for, not only Kirk, but a lot of our players who will now have a year in the system and can really build off of that,” said O’Connell, who was hired last February, via Pro Football Talk .

Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss to the Giants with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as one rushing touchdown on a one-yard carry, but was scrutinized for throwing a pass on 4th and 8 that was well short of the first down marker and forced a turnover on downs with 1:44 remaining and no timeouts left. The 11-year veteran threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 424 of 643 passing, while leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record, during the 2022 regular season.

