Love Island final ratings dip to lowest since series 2 as Kai and Sanam win by a landslide

Only 1.1 million people tuned in to see Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners of Love Island this series.

This was the lowest for a final of the show since series two of the show, and a huge drop from last year's 3 million.

Love Island was also beaten on the night by The Last Of Us final on Sky Atlantic at 1.2 million.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Kai and Sanam won by a landslide, receiving a whopping 44 percent of the votes.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins came in at 30 percent of the votes, while Samie Elishi and Tom Clare got 24 percent.

However, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad only scored 2 per cent of the final vote.

The winter series of Love Island pulled in around 1.2 million for the series opener, another drop from last year, which garnered 2.4 million.

It comes after the stars of the villa are expected to feel a massive impact on their outreach after bosses put on a social media ban on the Love Island 2023 cast's families representing them while they are in the villa.

It will come as a blow to islanders to find only three of the six finalists have over 200k followers.

Many no doubt hope to go on to forge lucrative careers as influencers and gain clothing brands, and they will have to work fast to try to build their online following once they are given back their phones.

Reigning champions, Kai and Sanam, have just 123,000 and 147,000 followers on Instagram respectively.

Runner-up Lana scores slightly better with 244k, while Samie has the most out all the finalists with 259k.

Shaq has the lowest with less than 100,000 followers at the time of publication.

For the first time in Love Island history, the social media profiles of the Islanders remained 'dormant' during their time on the show.

The big change was decided by ITV producers following years of friends and family struggling to cope with the levels of trolling received as they managed their loved ones social media accounts from home.

In past series, Islanders' teams used their accounts to encourage viewers to vote for them and build up their following – but this has led to them receiving abuse from trolls and getting into spats with other contestants' family and friends.

Kai and Sanam were crowned winners of the winter Love Island 2023 on Monday night - beating original couple Ron and Lana to the £50k cash prize.

After eight weeks of drama, viewers picked the social worker and PE teacher - who fell for one another during Casa Amor - as their champions.

The occasion marks the first time a Casa Amor bombshell has entered the show and gone on to take the win in the show's eight-year history.

The couple were speechless when host Maya Jama announced the results during the live final in South Africa.

Before their win, Sanam accidentally revealed she is in love with Kai, while he told viewers to 'watch this space' about making the beauty his girlfriend in the outside world.

After their win, Sanam told Maya, 28,: 'I can't believe it', while Kai was lost for words.

She said of their romance: 'For me, it was always Kai, like I always said he was my number one. Obviously, he is a very attractive guy but I fell in love with everything. Everything about him, I just loved it. I really didn't think I was gonna be here. I'm going to cry.'