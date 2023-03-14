Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Backstage Pass: "Gypsy"

By ABC7 News,

4 days ago
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony this weekend, March 17 and 18, 2023, for "Gypsy The Musical" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Starring Jodi Benson as Momma Rose! Best known as the voice of Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, the veteran actress was Tony-nominated for Best Actress in the musical Crazy for You.

The groundbreaking 1959 musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents. Based on memoirs of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, the show focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name is synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother."

