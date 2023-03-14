The best pizza spots in Charlotte

Math enthusiasts know March 14 to be National PI Day, but pastry and pizza fans are thinking of a different kind of pie (with an e).

National PI Day The day recognizes the mathematical constant known as pi and also known as 3.14

Google Trends recently shared the most-searched pies in each U.S. state. According to the results, the most-searched type of pie in the U.S. is apple pie! Following apple are pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, pecan, peanut butter pie, and chess pie.

Of course, you can’t forget about pizza lovers. Pizza back in the late 1800s was first called pie when Italian arrived in the United States.

Some pizza shops are honoring the day with special discounts and deals .

To celebrate, here are some of the best pizza places in the Charlotte area:

1. Geno D’s Pizza

Uptown: 224 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202

2. Salud Beer Shop

Uptown: 3306-B N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205

3. The Crust Pizza

South Charlotte: 1600 E Woodlawn Rd Ste 250 ParkTowne Village Charlotte, NC 28209

4. Inizio Pizza Napoletana

South Charlotte: 10620 Providence Rd Ste A Charlotte, NC 28277

or 2230 Park Rd Ste 103 Charlotte, NC 28203

5. Livy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria

South Charlotte: 1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206

6. Bird Pizzeria

NoDa: 510 E 15th St Charlotte, NC 28206

7. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar

Uptown: 1701 E. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204

South Charlotte: 4100 CARMEL RD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28226

Highland Creek: 5814 HIGHLAND SHOPPES DR. CHARLOTTE, NC 28269

8. Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen

Dilworth: 500 East Morehead Street Charlotte, NC 28202

9. Mama Ricotta’s

Uptown: 601 S Kings Dr AA, Charlotte, NC 28204

10. Benny Pennello’s

NoDa: 2909 N Davidson St #100, Charlotte, NC 28205