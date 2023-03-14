Kirk Cousins, Viklings Are 'Doing A Cap Conversion': Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly "doing a cap conversion on" quarterback Kirk Cousins ' current contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport on Monday (March 14).

"The #Vikings are doing a cap conversion on QB Kirk Cousins' contract, creating additional salary cap room, source said," Rapoport tweeted.

Cousins is currently in the final year of his contract with the Vikings amid reports that the two sides have discussed a potential extension this offseason, though an agreement is not imminent, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo .