Chrisean Rock Considers Getting An Abortion: 'I Don't Know What To Do'

Chrisean Rock is considering her options amid her ongoing beef with her on-and-off boyfriend Blueface .



During her latest Instagram Live session on Tuesday, March 14, the artist contemplated going to the hospital with her friend to get rid of her and Blueface's alleged unborn child . She said she couldn't stand to be pregnant with the "Thotiana" rapper's child while he allegedly. cheats on her.



"I should go, too, with you to get this abortion huh?" Rock said. "Nah real s**t. I don't know what to do. I can't be pregnant by this n***a cheating on me."

"He's purposely trying to hurt me because of what I said on my live that when I was like he cock-blocking," Rock added. "So he went ballistic."



Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been at odds since she revealed she's pregnant with his child . The 26-year-old instantly refuted his girlfriend's claims and asked for a paternity test. Earlier this week, he continued to question Rock's pregnancy in trove of social media posts.



"This is what it's supposed to look like when a women tells a man she pregnant," Blue tweeted along with a video of his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexi, sharing her pregnancy with their second child. "Any other response or question you should abort the baby a treat the next n***a better for the sake of you him a the baby.



"No man should question the paternity of a child if they do 9x outta 10 the women hasn’t been valuing herself enough which makes them believe theirs a possibility it’s not theirs this is a wholesome beautiful moment that every righteous women deserves fr," he continued.



See more of his posts and Chrisean Rock's response below.