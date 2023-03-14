Schedule for free summer concert series in Denver gets released
By Spencer McKee,
4 days ago
The Levitt Pavilion, located at Denver's Ruby Hill Park, is once again hosting their free summer concert series with nine shows currently listed.
"Enjoy these concerts under the stars with your friends and neighbors," reads a promotional page for the series.
For those looking to attend these shows, RSVPing is encouraged, but walk-up entrances are permitted until venue hits capacity. Online sources note that up to 18,000 people can attend free concerts with open lawn seating.
Here's a look at the schedule:
May 6: Fishbone
May 11: Etana
May 19: Son Little
May 20: The Slackers
May 27: Son Rompe Pera (with Brian Lopez, featuring Sergio Mendoza (Calexico) and Shawn King (Devotchka))
June 4: Central City Opera
June 17: Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis & SFR labelmates)
