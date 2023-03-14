Open in App
OutThere Colorado

Schedule for free summer concert series in Denver gets released

By Spencer McKee,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TUAz_0lIb0P1f00
Levitt Pavilion; Courtesy photo.

The Levitt Pavilion, located at Denver's Ruby Hill Park, is once again hosting their free summer concert series with nine shows currently listed.

"Enjoy these concerts under the stars with your friends and neighbors," reads a promotional page for the series.

For those looking to attend these shows, RSVPing is encouraged, but walk-up entrances are permitted until venue hits capacity. Online sources note that up to 18,000 people can attend free concerts with open lawn seating.

Here's a look at the schedule:

May 6: Fishbone

May 11: Etana

May 19: Son Little

May 20: The Slackers

May 27: Son Rompe Pera (with Brian Lopez, featuring Sergio Mendoza (Calexico) and Shawn King (Devotchka))

June 4: Central City Opera

June 17: Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis & SFR labelmates)

June 25: Brazilian Day

June 7: Wailing Souls

The free summer concert series typically lasts through September, meaning more shows will likely be added.

Ticketed shows will also take place throughout summer, thus far including:

May 21: Violent Femmes (performing debut album cover to cover (with Jesse Ahern))

June 15: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Special Guest Metric

June 23: An Evening with CAKE

July 26: Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez

July 30: Los Lonely Boys with Thee Sinseers, The Altons

Aug. 8: Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue (with Anberlin, This Wild Life, and Emo Nite Brooklyn)

Aug. 9: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley (with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band)

Aug. 19: Carla Morrison

Aug. 20: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season

Find additional information here.

