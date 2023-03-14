Open in App
North Huntingdon, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 'Psychic' wanted in North Huntingdon fortune-telling scheme arrested in Florida

By CBS Pittsburgh,

4 days ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (KDKA) - A "psychic" wanted in connection with a fortune-telling scheme in North Huntingdon was found and arrested in Florida, the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

Calling it the arrest she didn't see coming, police said they got a break in their search for Alexis Candy Mitchell , aka "Psychic Novena," Monday night.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said Mitchell is accused of taking more than $10,000 from a North Huntingdon man who told police he made several payments to Mitchell in exchange for services like a psychic reading.

The sheriff's office said she was tracked to Delray Beach, Florida, after a weeks-long search. Police there found her at a home and she was arrested.

She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for charges from 2019 of felony identity theft, forgery and fortune telling.

"As for now, Mitchell's future is clear to include incarceration," the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Mitchell was taken to the Palm Beach County Detention Center, where she'll await extradition back to Pennsylvania. In the North Huntingdon case, she's facing felony charges of theft by deception-false impression and a misdemeanor charge of fortune telling.

