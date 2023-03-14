Open in App
Nashville, TN
Louder

Watch Elvis Costello and Billy Gibbons jamming on classic ZZ Top songs

By Paul Brannigan,

4 days ago

ZZ Top 's Billy Gibbons and Elvis Costello joined forces to jam on a clutch of classic ZZ Top songs at a benefit concert for the Musician Treatment Foundation in Nashville on Sunday night, March 12.

According to Rolling Stone , Gibbons joined Costello and his band The Imposters to play Sharp Dressed Man , Jesus Just Left Chicago , Thunderbird and La Grange .

The guitarist also sat in with Costello and co to cover Sam & Dave’s I Thank You , Robert Johnson’s Sweet Home Chicago, and Nick Lowe's (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding , a song recorded by Costello which was included on the US edition of his 1979 album, Armed Forces .

Watch footage of Jesus Left Left Chicago , filmed and uploaded to YouTube by user Music City Mike, below:

Footage from the charity gig was also posted on Instagram by user hankbate.

Elvis Costello has been on the board of the Music Treatment Foundation since it was founded in 2017: the charity helps deliver “free and low-cost surgical and nonsurgical care for the shoulder, elbow, and hand injuries of uninsured and underinsured professional musicians.”

The singer/songwriter recently completed a 10-night residency in New York's Gramercy Theatre called ' 100 Songs and More ' during which he performed deep cuts from his extensive back catalogue. Reviewing one of the nights for Louder, Ian Winwood wrote, 'As evidence that music is the art of the immortal, Elvis Costello in Manhattan is hard to beat.'

ZZ Top have US dates lined up from early April through to late September, starting in Battke Creek, Michigan on April 7.

