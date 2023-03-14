Brothers Osborne Reflect On Memories With Late Actor Leslie Jordan

Photo: Getty Images

TJ Osborne shared heartfelt memories of the late Leslie Jordan , reflecting on working with the legendary actor and comedian who died in October 2022. He was 67 .

Brothers Osborne — the award-winning duo of TJ and John Osborne — appear on the latest episode of Biscuits & Jam , speaking with Southern Living Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sid Evans about their career in country music, growing up in Maryland, TJ’s decision to come out, John’s unconditional support of his brother, whiskey and more. During the conversation, the brothers reflected on working with Jordan, who passed away after suffering a “sudden cardiac dysfunction” while driving his BMW in Hollywood, officials confirmed. Jordan was featured in Brothers Osborne’s music video for “ I’m Not For Everyone .” TJ reflected on the podcast:

“Leslie, we got to know more and more in a very short period of time. I'm very grateful to have not only met him but to be able to call him a friend and to get to know him and spend time with him. He was a very special person. I mean, he truly was someone that obviously loved to make people laugh, but would really go above and beyond and, first of all, he loved being the center of attention. So he would light the room up. He was just really, really naturally a very, very funny incredible storyteller. How it came to be that he would be on our music video was I was asked to, to join him for a tribute to these hymns called Company's Comin'. At the time, I actually wasn't out when I was asked to do this. But to be asked, you know, he, he wanted this gay man, being himself, singing all these hymns 'cause he grew up with them and loved them. And, to my knowledge, was still religious but I think that where he grew up kind of felt shunned by this community, he wanted to lean into that a little. So, then obviously coming out to where there's two gay men singing this hymn was really a really special moment in a lot of ways. And those songs, I didn't grow up in church but I love- those songs are just fun to sing. They got really beautiful melodies and can really hit you in the feels. But it came time for us to do this video and they wanted a character that sounded very similar to Leslie, someone who would stick out at a bar. So I thought, you know, ‘Let me, let me call Leslie and see if he can- would be a part of this video,’ which he did. And let me tell you, he was there all day long and worked tirelessly and demanded to not be paid. And he's just really someone who just gave a lot of himself to all of us. And I think that's why he left such a lasting impression.”

The brothers were always close throughout their childhood as they grew up in Maryland, and have shared their appreciation for country music. John told Evans that playing music together is “still a hobby, it's just we're lucky that we get to pay our bills with it now. …we're very lucky that we get to do that.”

