NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Slipping After Jalen Brunson Injury?

By Jeremy Brener,

4 days ago

Jalen Brunson's injury has hurt the New York Knicks this past week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are coming back down to earth after their nine-game winning streak.

A three-game losing streak to follow up the nine wins coincided with a foot injury for primary point guard Jalen Brunson , who has played in only 19 minutes of the last five games (where the Knicks gave gone 2-3). New York (40-30) endured a three-game losing streak as a result of losing Brunson, who was mostly reduced to being a spectator in losses to Charlotte, Sacramento, and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks righted their ship with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The team's fall from grace has the team sliding down one spot in Sports Illustrated's NBA power rankings from No. 6 to No. 7.

"After following up their nine-game winning streak with three consecutive losses, the Knicks stopped the bleeding Sunday by beating the Lakers in L.A. Julius Randle had a big bounce-back game against his former team with 33 points the day after his poor performance in an 11-point loss to the Clippers," SI writes . "New York also lost on the road in Sacramento on Thursday and at home to Charlotte on Tuesday earlier in the week. The only game Jalen Brunson was active for was the Kings game, which he left early after he re-aggravated his foot injury."

Brunson is doubtful for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET, MSG), but there's hope that he could return after the Knicks return home and rest for three days before Saturday's matinee against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

