Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (March 6-12)

Boys Hockey

Ashton Schultz, Minnetonka

The sophomore scored the game-winning goal in the Skippers’ Class 2A championship win over Edina on March 11. He also had an assist in the 4-1 semifinal win over Andover on March 10 and another key assist in a 4-3 win over Hill-Murray on March 9.

Jonny Grove, Mahtomedi

The senior forward scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Mahtomedi the Class 1A championship over Warroad, Mar. 11. The day before that he scored another huge goal in a 2-1 win over Hermantown in the semifinal game.

Gavyn Thoreson, Andover

The senior forward had a hat trick and an assist in a 5-2 win over Lakeville South on March 9. The next day, he scored the Huskies’ lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the eventual champs from Minnetonka. On March 11, he scored a goal and had an assist in a 5-3 win over Cretin-Derham Hall to lift Andover to a third-place finish in Class 2A.

Joey Gillespie, St. Cloud Cathedral

The sophomore scored his team’s lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Warroad on March 8. He had an assist in a 3-1 win over Northfield the next day, and he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Alexandria on March 11.

Charlie Sandven, Edina

The senior defender scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime to beat Moorhead 7-6 in a Class 2A quarterfinal on March 9. He had two assists in a 4-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinal on March 10.

Dane Callaway, Hermantown

The junior goaltender stopped all 13 shots on goal in a 6-0 rout of Luverne on March 8. He had 24 saves on 26 chances in a 2-1 loss to the eventual champions from Mahtomedi on March 10.

Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad

The senior forward had a goal and three assists in a 5-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral on March 8. Two days later, he had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win over Orono in the semifinal game. The next day he had an assist in a 6-5 loss in the Class 1A championship game.

Avery Anderson, Orono

The senior forward had a hand in both goals scored in a 2-1 win over Northfield on Mar. 8, with a goal and an assist. He scored again and assisted on another in a 4-3 loss to Warroad in the semifinal game on March 10.

Tyler Kludt, Alexandria

The senior forward scored twice in a 76-3 win over Luverne on March 9. He had a goal in a 6-3 loss to Mahtomedi the day before that and had an assist in a 4-1 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on March 11.

Charlie Brandt, Mahtomedi

The junior goaltender had 46 saves on 51 shots in a 6-5 win over Warroad in the Class 1A championship game on March 11. He had 33 saves on 34 chances in a 2-1 win over Hermantown in the semifinal game on March 10. He made 15 saves on 18 shots in a 6-3 win over Alexandria in the quarterfinal game on March 8.

Boys Basketball

Asher Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl

The senior scored 33 points on 46.7 percent shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in a 62-61 win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe on March 11. He also had 20 points in a 104-44 drubbing of Wrenshall on March 9. He’s sixth in the state with 715 points scored.

Aaron Keykal, Princeton

The senior forward had 19 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a 67-59 win over Becker on March 10. He’s sixth in Minnesota with 296 rebounds.

Alec Wake, Northland

The senior guard had 43 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 104-49 rout of Nashwauk-Keewatin on Mar. 9. He followed that up with 34 points in a 93-59 on Mar. 11. He’s ninth in the state with 159 assists and sixth with 95 steals.

Trent Gomez, Two Harbors

The senior had 36 points and seven steals in a 94-60 win over Proctor on Mar. 7. His 129 steals are third-most in Minnesota.

Nolan Winter, Lakeville North

The senior forward had 23 points and 18 rebounds in an 81-39 drubbing of Rochester John Marshall, Mar. 7, and followed that performance up with 31 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-44 rout of Owatonna, Mar. 11. He’s tied for tenth in the state with 280 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton

The freshman guard was four assists shy of a triple-double with 29 points, 17 rebounds and the six assists in a 55-53 thrilling victory at Proctor on March 8. She had 31 points, 15 boards, and seven assists in a 66-58 win at Pequot Lakes on March 10. She leads the state in total points (944) and points per game (31.5).

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy

The freshman guard had a triple-double with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in an 89-36 drubbing of Holy Family on March 10. She had 22 points and 12 assists in an 84-51 rout of Annandale on March 7. She’s second in Minnesota in scoring (906 points) and scoring average (31.2 points per game).

Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl

The junior scored 23 points and had six assists and four steals in a 67-30 win over South Ridge on March 7 and 22 points, five assists, and two steals in a 67-38 win over Cromwell-Wright on March 10. She’s eighth in the state with 141 assists.

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy

The sophomore guard scored 24 points, six rebounds and five steals in a 79-48 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt on March 7, and followed that up with 28 points and six steals in a 64-44 win at St. Croix Lutheran, Mar. 10. She’s third in Minnesota with 866 points scored and 29.9 points per game.

Olivia Harazin, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

The senior guard had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 68-33 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on March 6.