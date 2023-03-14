Bills Add Depth, Select 'Fastest' DT in NFL Mock Draft

While the Bills could go many directions with their first-round pick, they bolster the defense in this mock draft.

On paper, the Buffalo Bills boast a roster that appears nearly flawless with little, if any, glaring needs. With both an elite offense and an elite defense, the Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL.

As such, there are several different directions the Bills can go when they're on the clock next month with the No. 27 overall pick in the draft. They've been linked to star Texas running back Bijan Robinson several times, or could add a receiver to the duo of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Ultimately, though, The Athletic gave the Bills some defensive help with pick No. 27 in its latest mock draft.

Rd. 1 No. 27 - Calijah Kancey - DT (Pitt) "The Bills have more immediate concerns at wide receiver, and Florida guard is enticing. But Buffalo’s four leading defensive tackles will be free agents by 2024, including this year. Though undersized for the position, Kancey drew attention with Pitt (14.5 sacks over the past two seasons) and at the combine after running a 4.67 40-yard dash, the fastest time for a DT since 2006."

Last season the Bills held opponents to 17.9 points per game on just 300.5 yards of total offense. However, they've already lost Tremaine Edmunds in free agency and may lose Jordan Poyer as well - and as pointed out in the mock, their four leading defensive tackles will be free agents by 2024.

Adding Kancey to the mix is a potential remedy to that issue, with the Pitt defensive tackle showcasing an ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. In his final season at Pitt, Kancey recorded 31 total tackles, with 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Kancey might not be the missing piece to a Super Bowl run, but he would be good depth in an already elite defense - and could potentially emerge into a star at the position.

