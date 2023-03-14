Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert to sign 2-year contract

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing Raheem Mostert to a two-year contract, his agent announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Mostert's agent Brett Tessler, but ESPN reported the deal is worth up to $7.6 million with incentives.

Mostert, 30, posted career-high totals in carries (181) and rushing yards (891) to go along with three touchdowns in 16 games last season with the Dolphins. He also had personal bests in catches (31) and receiving yards (202) in addition to finding the end zone on two occasions in the passing game.

Mostert followed head coach Mike McDaniel to Miami after spending over five years as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Mostert has totaled 465 carries for 2,501 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in 65 games for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, 49ers and Dolphins.

--Field Level Media