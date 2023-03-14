Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Chargers reach deal with LB Eric Kendricks

By Field Level Media,

4 days ago

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on a two-year, $13.25 million deal with linebacker Eric Kendricks, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings released the 31-year-old veteran earlier this month to save $9.5 million in cap space.

The former All-Pro led Minnesota in tackles in each of the past two seasons, including 137 in 2022.

He played in 117 games (113 starts) with the Vikings, who drafted him in the second round in 2015, and recorded 919 tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions and four forced fumbles.

He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 2019.

--Field Level Media

