Rams Cap Off Salary Shuffle: OT Joe Noteboom Contract Restructured

Joe Noteboom's new deal is the latest major move the Los Angeles Rams have made in their quest to get back under the NFL's salary cap.

Big-time Hollywood productions are always looking for ways to meet their budget restraints. The Los Angeles Rams are no exception.

Los Angeles is well on pace to get back under the NFL's 2023-24 salary cap as a restructuring of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's contract (first reported by ESPN's Field Yates) has saved the team over $9 million.

As it stands, the Noteboom adjustment, combined with the defensive departures of Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, and Bobby Wagner, puts the Rams back under the cap at just over $6.2 million in time for the deadline at 1 p.m. PT.

Noteboom, the signer of a three-year $40 million extension last season who turns 28 in June, was set to take over for the departed Andrew Whitworth on the primary offensive line.

Injuries, however, namely a torn Achilles, limited him to only six games. While some saw Noteboom as a candidate to join Floyd and Wagner in the brotherhood of cap cuts, this new deal (which includes potential void years with no cap penalty in 2025-26), he appears to be sticking around Southern California for at least one more year.

Rams head coach Sean McVay offered some optimism on Noteboom's status in his public comments shortly before the free agency rush.

"Joe will probably be a guy that we’ll be monitoring throughout the course of the offseason," McVay said. "But then once training camp rolls around he'll be ready to go."

In similar comments, general manager Les Snead also stated that teams had placed calls on Noteboom before the team more or less committed to him with the new extension.

"We got calls on him every year based on him being our third tackle," Snead noted. "Other teams thought he could be their starting tackle."

