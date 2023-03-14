Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Calls Out Ravens Lowball Offer

By Noah Strackbein,

4 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson continue to battle while the Pittsburgh Steelers head into free agency.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to work through free agency and prepping for the NFL Draft while their AFC North rival, Baltimore Ravens, are dealing with their quarterback situation and Lamar Jackson's future.

Jackson's recent social media reactions aren't promising for the future of his time in Baltimore. Quote tweeting a story reporting that the Ravens offered him $200 million in guaranteed money, the former MVP says the report is wrong - and that the offer was nowhere close.

Tensions are certainly high between Baltimore and Jackson, but if his latest offer was $133 million over three years, he's looking at a market near Derek Carr's latest deal. Compared to offers to Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson in the last year, he's obviously not happy with the deal.

If Jackson does not sign a deal this offseason, he'd need to play under the non-exclusive franchise tag this season, earning him $32 million. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jackson could sit out if he does not sign an extension.

