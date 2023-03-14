Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
Cowboys Country

Cowboys WR to Texans; Brandin Cooks Trade Next?

By Harrison Reno,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXSdB_0lIaeUTq00

The Dallas Cowboys have lost their No. 3 wide receiver Noah Brown to the Houston Texans. Will this force them to make outside additions?

The Houston Texans have agreed to a deal with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown that will officially be signed on Wednesday when the free agency window officially opens, according to multiple reports.

Will this force Dallas to abandon its patient approach to free agency? Or was it already part of a plan that could lead a Texan to The Star?

Brown last year stepped into a larger role in the Cowboys' offense, functioning as the No. 3 wide receiver after Amari Cooper was traded in the offseason, without ever being truly replaced.

Brown - a big-bodied wideout and one of those “ultimate pro” sort of guys inside the building - played in 16 games, recording a career-year finishing with 555 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches. Brown's departure for the AFC South Texans means the Cowboys now potentially need to acquire two wide receivers.

Prior to the deal with the Texans, the Cowboys were already being described as a wide receiver-needy team, as they were looking to add "playmaker juice" to an offense that was held to just one touchdown in the NFL Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Once the Cowboys lose tight end Dalton Schultz, Dallas will be down two of its top three pass-catchers statistically from a season ago.

Luckily, Dallas still has plenty of options outside of just free agency, where they could finally sign Odell Beckham. But, they could also trade for another big name in DeAndre Hopkins or get that much-needed "juice" in speedy wide-out Brandin Cooks . …

And Cooks coming to Dallas on the heels of Brown going to Houston makes a nice, neat package.

So far, the Cowboys' inside-out approach to the legal tampering window, where they've prioritized re-signing their own over going to the outside for help, has led to mixed results at a time when they should be moving with urgency to add to an already talented roster.

That, of course, can change … with one “juice” move.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Hopkins 'Telling Everybody He Wants to Sign with Cowboys'?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Source: Cowboys ‘Monitoring’ Bobby Wagner Signing: Where’s He Rank?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Stephon Speaks! First Thoughts on New Dallas Defense
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cardinals' Asking Price for DeAndre Hopkins Revealed
Tucson, AZ10 hours ago
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Hopkins 'Would Welcome' Cowboys Trade'; Dallas Wants to Low-Ball Offer?
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Cowboys Free Agency: Sign DE Ngakoue vs. Fowler?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Reacts to Team’s Release of Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘It Hurts!’ Cowboys QB Dak: ‘It Will Eat at Me Forever’
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Tyron's $9 Million Sacrifice: Cowboys New Contract Details
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. drawing interest from notable AFC team
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
'Blessed!’ Cowboys Sign Wilson & Goodwin Back to ‘Brotherhood'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kevin Durant doesn't want Bronny James to 'disappear' by foregoing college
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cowboys Trade Idea: Ask Aaron Rodgers for Jets WR?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Why Don't The Los Angeles Lakers Sign This NBA Champion?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Could Ex Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott Sign With Texans As FA?
Houston, TX1 day ago
Cowboys reportedly in talks with three-time Pro Bowl WR
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Browns Agree to Terms With More Defensive Line Help in Free Agency
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins to Cowboys? Cardinals WR Reportedly Wants it
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy