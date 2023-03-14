Titans Reportedly Passed On Trade Offer For Tampa's Shaq Mason

According to a report on Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans were contacted about a possible trade with Tampa Bay for offensive guard Shaq Mason.

NASHVILLE - On Tuesday morning, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider shared a report that the Tennessee Titans had been contacted by Tampa Bay about a potential trade that would have sent Buccaneers offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Titans.

The communication was part of Tampa's shopping process in attempting to trade Mason, who would have filled a position of need for the Titans.

Mason, now 29, and a Columbia Tn. native was subsequently traded to the Titans division rivals, the Houston Texans, for a reporter swap of late-round picks in April's draft.

A report from Houston's KPRC2 Television indicated the deal included Mason and a seventh-round pick from Tampa for a sixth-round selection from Houston.

The trade will save Tampa Bay $5 million against the cap, as they are working on getting below the cap limit they currently exceed.

Mason, who New England initially selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, was traded by the Patriots to the Buccaneers before last season. He started all 17 regular season games for the Bucs last season.

Per Sportrac, the Texans are assuming Mason's cap number of $8.5 million for 2023, with him set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

It is somewhat puzzling why the Titans would pass on a solid veteran player, with a relatively low cap number, at a position of need at such a low cost.

The Titans have added two new free agents, offensive lineman Andre Dillard and special teams ace/linebacker Luke Gifford to the roster.