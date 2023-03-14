Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
AllTitans

Titans Reportedly Passed On Trade Offer For Tampa's Shaq Mason

By Greg Arias,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwPpU_0lIacmdI00

According to a report on Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans were contacted about a possible trade with Tampa Bay for offensive guard Shaq Mason.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE - On Tuesday morning, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider shared a report that the Tennessee Titans had been contacted by Tampa Bay about a potential trade that would have sent Buccaneers offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Titans.

The communication was part of Tampa's shopping process in attempting to trade Mason, who would have filled a position of need for the Titans.

Mason,  now 29, and a Columbia Tn. native was subsequently traded to the Titans division rivals, the Houston Texans, for a reporter swap of late-round picks in April's draft.

A report from Houston's KPRC2 Television indicated the deal included Mason and a seventh-round pick from Tampa for a sixth-round selection from Houston.

The trade will save Tampa Bay $5 million against the cap, as they are working on getting below the cap limit they currently exceed.

Mason, who New England initially selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, was traded by the Patriots to the Buccaneers before last season. He started all 17 regular season games for the Bucs last season.

Per Sportrac, the Texans are assuming Mason's cap number of $8.5 million for 2023, with him set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

It is somewhat puzzling why the Titans would pass on a solid veteran player, with a relatively low cap number, at a position of need at such a low cost.

The Titans have added two new free agents, offensive lineman Andre Dillard and special teams ace/linebacker Luke Gifford to the roster.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Titans Reportedly Interested In Former Pro-Bowl Linebacker
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Titans’ Wide Receiver Issue and Top Free Agent Targets Still Available
Nashville, TN2 days ago
An Interesting Development, But Should Titans Jump
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hopkins 'Telling Everybody He Wants to Sign with Cowboys'?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Billy Joel Loses Over $20,000 Every Concert Because He Refuses to Sell This Kind of Ticket
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers trade package: Here's the deal the Jets and Packers should agree on for star QB
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report: Bengals Sign Wide Receiver To New Deal
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Kevin Durant doesn't want Bronny James to 'disappear' by foregoing college
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Name to Watch as Steelers Next Free Agent Signing
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
PJ Walker Signs with New Team
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Steelers New CB Patrick Peterson Picks Jersey Number
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Former Colts' Target headed to Eagles
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Falcons to Host Former First-Round Pick For Free Agency Visit
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia LB Nolan Smith: Falcons 'Want to Keep Me Home' in NFL Draft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Titans Current Cap Space Situation As We Know It
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Where Titans stand with 2024 comp picks after recent FA moves
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy