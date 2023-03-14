Seahawks Release Quinton Jefferson, Continue Defensive Line Shakeup

Aiming to fix one of the weakest points on the team, the Seattle Seahawks cut ties with Quinton Jefferson for much-needed cap relief as the team pursues upgrades along the front line.

For the second time in as many days to kick off free agency, the Seattle Seahawks have opted to move on from a veteran defensive tackle as they continue to overhaul their front line.

According to reporter Josina Anderson, Quinton Jefferson told her that Seattle informed him of his release , making him an unrestricted free agent free to sign with any team. He had one year remaining on the two-year contract he signed last March and his departure will create $4.5 million in instant cap space for the franchise.

"It's all fresh. I just found out a minute ago," Jefferson told Anderson. "I still want to play this year. I will talk to my wife and figure out what is the best decision. Everything will work itself out."

Originally drafted by the Seahawks as a fifth-round pick out of Maryland in 2015, Jefferson spent his first four NFL seasons with the team, eventually becoming a full-time starter at defensive end. After producing 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 2020, he left as a free agent to join the Bills and after one season in Buffalo, he joined the Raiders before finding his way back to the Pacific Northwest last spring.

A bright spot for a defensive line that underachieved transitioning to a new 3-4 scheme last season, Jefferson shined as an interior pass rusher in his second stint in Seattle. Along with setting new career-bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (six), per Pro Football Focus, he finished 14th among defensive tackles with 42 quarterback pressures and knocked down two passes.

While Jefferson excelled rushing the passer, particularly down the stretch as the Seahawks snuck into the playoffs, he didn't perform as well against the run. Often outmatched physically playing inside at under 300 pounds, he didn't necessarily fit the scheme and proved to be a liability at times on early downs for one of the NFL's worst run defenses.

After agreeing to terms with Dre'Mont Jones to a massive three-year, $51 million contract on Monday, Seattle needed to create extra cap space to help facilitate additional moves. Following the decision to release Shelby Harris one day earlier, the writing was on the wall for Jefferson as one of the few players left for the team to cut that would open up needed financial capital.

As is the case with Harris, albeit with slim odds, it's possible that Jefferson could be brought back by the Seahawks on a cheaper deal. But for the time being, he will explore his other opportunities after discussing his future with his family.

