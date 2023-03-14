The best pizza spots in Charlotte

Source: Cavan Images / Getty
Math enthusiasts know March 14 to be National PI Day, but pastry and pizza fans are thinking of a different kind of pie (with an e).
National PI Day The day recognizes the mathematical constant known as pi and also known as 3.14
Google Trends recently shared the most-searched pies in each U.S. state. According to the results, the most-searched type of pie in the U.S. is apple pie! Following apple are pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, pecan, peanut butter pie, and chess pie.
Of course, you can’t forget about pizza lovers. Pizza back in the late 1800s was first called pie when Italian arrived in the United States.
Some pizza shops are honoring the day with special discounts and deals .
To celebrate, here are some of the best pizza places in the Charlotte area:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email
1. Geno D’s Pizza
Uptown: 224 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202
2. Salud Beer Shop
Uptown: 3306-B N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
3. The Crust Pizza
South Charlotte: 1600 E Woodlawn Rd Ste 250 ParkTowne Village Charlotte, NC 28209
4. Inizio Pizza Napoletana
South Charlotte: 10620 Providence Rd Ste A Charlotte, NC 28277
or 2230 Park Rd Ste 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
5. Livy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria
South Charlotte: 1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
6. Bird Pizzeria
NoDa: 510 E 15th St Charlotte, NC 28206
7. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar
Uptown: 1701 E. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
South Charlotte: 4100 CARMEL RD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28226
Highland Creek: 5814 HIGHLAND SHOPPES DR. CHARLOTTE, NC 28269
8. Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen
Dilworth: 500 East Morehead Street Charlotte, NC 28202
9. Mama Ricotta’s
Uptown: 601 S Kings Dr AA, Charlotte, NC 28204
10. Benny Pennello’s
NoDa: 2909 N Davidson St #100, Charlotte, NC 28205
Comments / 0