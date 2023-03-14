How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Four on Tuesday

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday night with the First Round round in Dayton, Ohio. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup, leading scorers and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday night with the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio.

The First Four began in 2011 and typically sends a dangerous team or two to the Round of 64. In nine out of 11 seasons since its inception, at least one team from the First Four has made the Round of 32, and UCLA and VCU went from the First Four to the Final Four.

Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup and leading scorers.

How to watch NCAA Tournament First Four

First game

Who: 16-seed Southeast Missouri State vs. 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

16-seed Southeast Missouri State vs. 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi What: First Four

First Four When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14

6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14 Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV

truTV Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter) Season records: Southeast Missouri State went 19-16 overall, 10-8 in conference play and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wen 23-10 overall, 14-4 in conference play and won the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Southeast Missouri State went 19-16 overall, 10-8 in conference play and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wen 23-10 overall, 14-4 in conference play and won the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Point spread: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 155.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 155.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. KenPom rankings: Southeast Missouri State is No. 257 overall, No. 243 in defensive efficiency and No. 263 offensive efficiency. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is No. 170 overall, No. 229 in defensive efficiency and No. 137 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

Southeast Missouri State

G Phillip Russell: 18.2 ppg, 5.0 apg, 36.2 3-point FG pct



G Chris Harris: 15.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 31.7 3-point FG pct



G Israel Barnes: 10.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 29.1 3-point FG pct

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

G Trevian Tennyson: 15.7 ppg, 41.2 3-point FG pct



F Isaac Mushila: 14.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg



G Terrion Murdix: 13.4 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.3 rpg

Meet the coaches

Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State: In his third season at Southeast Missouri State, Korn has a 44-50 overall record. He led the Redhawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Korn played for head coaches Bruce Weber and Matt Painter at Southern Illinois, reaching three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and a Sweet 16 in 2002.

In his third season at Southeast Missouri State, Korn has a 44-50 overall record. He led the Redhawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Korn played for head coaches Bruce Weber and Matt Painter at Southern Illinois, reaching three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and a Sweet 16 in 2002. Steve Lutz, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Lutz has taken Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons. He inherited a team that went 5-19 prior to his arrival, but he's gone 46-22 since then. Lutz was an assistant coach at Purdue from 2017-21 before earning his first head coaching job at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Islanders' Trevian Tennyson dribbles and watches the clock run out at the end of the game at the American Bank Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Second game

Who: 11-seed Pittsburgh vs. 11-seed Mississippi State

11-seed Pittsburgh vs. 11-seed Mississippi State What: First Four

First Four When: 9:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14

9:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14 Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV

truTV Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter) Season records: Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall, 14-6 in conference play and lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed. Mississippi State went 21-12 overall, 8-10 in conference play and lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 9 seed.

Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall, 14-6 in conference play and lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed. Mississippi State went 21-12 overall, 8-10 in conference play and lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 9 seed. Point spread: Mississippi State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 133.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Mississippi State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 133.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. KenPom rankings: Pittsburgh is No. 77 overall, No. 142 in defensive efficiency and No. 24 offensive efficiency. Mississippi State is No. 49 overall, No. 6 in defensive efficiency and No. 164 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

Pittsburgh

G Jamarius Burton: 15.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 31.0 3-point FG pct



F Blake Hinson: 15.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 38.4 3-point FG pct



G Nelly Cummings: 11.0 ppg, 4.8 apg, 35.7 3-point FG pct

Mississippi State

F Tolu Smith: 15.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg



G Shakeel Moore: 9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 26.4 3-point FG pct



F D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 26.2 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Jeff Capel, Pittsburgh: Capel qualified for his first NCAA Tournament in five seasons at Pittsburgh. He has a 73–80 overall record and a 35-59 mark in ACC play. Capel played at Duke from 1993-97 and was an assistant coach there from 2011-18.

Capel qualified for his first NCAA Tournament in five seasons at Pittsburgh. He has a 73–80 overall record and a 35-59 mark in ACC play. Capel played at Duke from 1993-97 and was an assistant coach there from 2011-18. Chris Jans, Mississippi State: Jans reached the NCAA Tournament in his first season at Mississippi State. He went 122–32 in five seasons at New Mexico State, winning four Western Athletic Conference championships and coaching in three NCAA Tournaments.

Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nelly Cummings (0) huddle in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Related stories on NCAA Tournament