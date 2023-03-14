How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Four on Tuesday
By Jack Ankony,
The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday night with the First Round round in Dayton, Ohio. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup, leading scorers and more.
The First Four began in 2011 and typically sends a dangerous team or two to the Round of 64. In nine out of 11 seasons since its inception, at least one team from the First Four has made the Round of 32, and UCLA and VCU went from the First Four to the Final Four.
How to watch NCAA Tournament First Four
First game
Who: 16-seed Southeast Missouri State vs. 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
What: First Four
When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14
Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
TV: truTV
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)
Season records: Southeast Missouri State went 19-16 overall, 10-8 in conference play and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wen 23-10 overall, 14-4 in conference play and won the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Point spread: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 155.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.
KenPom rankings: Southeast Missouri State is No. 257 overall, No. 243 in defensive efficiency and No. 263 offensive efficiency. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is No. 170 overall, No. 229 in defensive efficiency and No. 137 in offensive efficiency.
G Chris Harris: 15.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 31.7 3-point FG pct
G Israel Barnes: 10.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 29.1 3-point FG pct
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
G Trevian Tennyson: 15.7 ppg, 41.2 3-point FG pct
F Isaac Mushila: 14.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg
G Terrion Murdix: 13.4 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.3 rpg
Meet the coaches
Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State: In his third season at Southeast Missouri State, Korn has a 44-50 overall record. He led the Redhawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Korn played for head coaches Bruce Weber and Matt Painter at Southern Illinois, reaching three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and a Sweet 16 in 2002.
Steve Lutz, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Lutz has taken Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons. He inherited a team that went 5-19 prior to his arrival, but he's gone 46-22 since then. Lutz was an assistant coach at Purdue from 2017-21 before earning his first head coaching job at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Second game
Who: 11-seed Pittsburgh vs. 11-seed Mississippi State
What: First Four
When: 9:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14
Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
TV: truTV
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)
Season records: Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall, 14-6 in conference play and lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed. Mississippi State went 21-12 overall, 8-10 in conference play and lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 9 seed.
Point spread: Mississippi State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 133.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.
KenPom rankings: Pittsburgh is No. 77 overall, No. 142 in defensive efficiency and No. 24 offensive efficiency. Mississippi State is No. 49 overall, No. 6 in defensive efficiency and No. 164 in offensive efficiency.
Jeff Capel, Pittsburgh: Capel qualified for his first NCAA Tournament in five seasons at Pittsburgh. He has a 73–80 overall record and a 35-59 mark in ACC play. Capel played at Duke from 1993-97 and was an assistant coach there from 2011-18.
Chris Jans, Mississippi State: Jans reached the NCAA Tournament in his first season at Mississippi State. He went 122–32 in five seasons at New Mexico State, winning four Western Athletic Conference championships and coaching in three NCAA Tournaments.
