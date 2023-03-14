Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
HoosiersNow

How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Four on Tuesday

By Jack Ankony,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwXdb_0lIaZexf00

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday night with the First Round round in Dayton, Ohio. Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup, leading scorers and more.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday night with the First Four round in Dayton, Ohio.

The First Four began in 2011 and typically sends a dangerous team or two to the Round of 64. In nine out of 11 seasons since its inception, at least one team from the First Four has made the Round of 32, and UCLA and VCU went from the First Four to the Final Four.

Here's how to watch the First Four, with game time and TV information, the point spread and over/under, the coaching matchup and leading scorers.

How to watch NCAA Tournament First Four

First game

  • Who: 16-seed Southeast Missouri State vs. 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
  • What: First Four
  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14
  • Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: truTV
  • Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)
  • Season records: Southeast Missouri State went 19-16 overall, 10-8 in conference play and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wen 23-10 overall, 14-4 in conference play and won the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
  • Point spread: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a 3.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 155.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.
  • KenPom rankings: Southeast Missouri State is No. 257 overall, No. 243 in defensive efficiency and No. 263 offensive efficiency. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is No. 170 overall, No. 229 in defensive efficiency and No. 137 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

  • Southeast Missouri State
    • G Phillip Russell: 18.2 ppg, 5.0 apg, 36.2 3-point FG pct
    • G Chris Harris: 15.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 31.7 3-point FG pct
    • G Israel Barnes: 10.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 29.1 3-point FG pct
  • Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
    • G Trevian Tennyson: 15.7 ppg, 41.2 3-point FG pct
    • F Isaac Mushila: 14.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg
    • G Terrion Murdix: 13.4 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.3 rpg

Meet the coaches

  • Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State: In his third season at Southeast Missouri State, Korn has a 44-50 overall record. He led the Redhawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Korn played for head coaches Bruce Weber and Matt Painter at Southern Illinois, reaching three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and a Sweet 16 in 2002.
  • Steve Lutz, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Lutz has taken Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first two seasons. He inherited a team that went 5-19 prior to his arrival, but he's gone 46-22 since then. Lutz was an assistant coach at Purdue from 2017-21 before earning his first head coaching job at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuhuC_0lIaZexf00
Islanders' Trevian Tennyson dribbles and watches the clock run out at the end of the game at the American Bank Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Second game

  • Who: 11-seed Pittsburgh vs. 11-seed Mississippi State
  • What: First Four
  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14
  • Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: truTV
  • Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), John Rothstein (reporter)
  • Season records: Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall, 14-6 in conference play and lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 5 seed. Mississippi State went 21-12 overall, 8-10 in conference play and lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the No. 9 seed.
  • Point spread: Mississippi State is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 133.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.
  • KenPom rankings: Pittsburgh is No. 77 overall, No. 142 in defensive efficiency and No. 24 offensive efficiency. Mississippi State is No. 49 overall, No. 6 in defensive efficiency and No. 164 in offensive efficiency.

Leading scorers

  • Pittsburgh
    • G Jamarius Burton: 15.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 31.0 3-point FG pct
    • F Blake Hinson: 15.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 38.4 3-point FG pct
    • G Nelly Cummings: 11.0 ppg, 4.8 apg, 35.7 3-point FG pct
  • Mississippi State
    • F Tolu Smith: 15.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg
    • G Shakeel Moore: 9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 26.4 3-point FG pct
    • F D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 26.2 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

  • Jeff Capel, Pittsburgh: Capel qualified for his first NCAA Tournament in five seasons at Pittsburgh. He has a 73–80 overall record and a 35-59 mark in ACC play. Capel played at Duke from 1993-97 and was an assistant coach there from 2011-18.
  • Chris Jans, Mississippi State: Jans reached the NCAA Tournament in his first season at Mississippi State. He went 122–32 in five seasons at New Mexico State, winning four Western Athletic Conference championships and coaching in three NCAA Tournaments.
Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nelly Cummings (0) huddle in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Related stories on NCAA Tournament

  • NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: The 2023 NCAA Tournament appears to be wide open this season. The field of 68 will be announced on Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know about the field so far, and locations for all games played between March 14 and April 3, when a champion will be decided in Houston, Texas. CLICK HERE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Steve Alford, Nevada Blown Out By Bobby Hurley, Arizona State in First Four
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Petition Calls on Xavier University to Kick Joe Deters Out of the Classroom
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati native running for president wants to revive the country's 'identity'
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Dayton all-girls school announces switch to co-ed
Dayton, OH4 days ago
Insults That Only Make Sense in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Cincinnati police search for missing Price Hill man
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming boneless wings are simply chicken nuggets
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
VIDEO: OSHP, Dayton Police chase armed suspects
Dayton, OH2 days ago
9 St. X High School students expelled after THC and weapon found, school says
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Crash on I-70 WB causes rush hour delay through Preble, Wayne counties
Preble, IN2 days ago
20-year sentence given to Dayton man who pretended to be African prince
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Suspects arrested after jumping into Ohio River and later found in a sewer
Dayton, OH4 days ago
‘Sugar daddies’ and downtown Troy
Troy, OH7 days ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Man accused of fatal shooting in Hamilton found incompetent for trial
Hamilton, OH4 days ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH9 days ago
Superintendent: Preschool student left on Celina schools bus is ‘black eye’ for district
Celina, OH2 days ago
2 males, 1 female hurt following shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH5 days ago
Multiple people injured in crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Dayton shooting wounds, hospitalizes 3 people
Dayton, OH6 days ago
Driver jumps ramp off OH-32, flies into Purina plant, OSP says
Batavia, OH4 days ago
22-year-old brother shoots, kills 21-year-old sister over a video game in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Restaurant in northern Kentucky closing its doors
Covington, KY9 days ago
Police release victim’s name in fatal Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH5 days ago
Police identify man shot to death in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OH5 days ago
Police: 3 people seriously injured in Westwood crash
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Judge refuses to dismiss Kroger worker's wrongful death lawsuit
Cincinnati, OH8 days ago
WATCH: Dayton police officer hurt after cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver on St. Patrick’s Day
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Middletown police find woman dead in car
Middletown, OH4 days ago
Cincinnati Police arrest second suspect in January murder
Cincinnati, OH10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy